For Joe Biden, path to Democratic presidential nomination went through Auburn area, CNY

Before Joe Biden was the Democratic presidential nominee, a vice president or a U.S. senator, he held an unofficial title.

Adopted central New Yorker.

Auburn and Syracuse were early stones in the long path that led Biden to where he is today. Tonight, he will address (virtually) the Democratic National Convention and accept the party's presidential nomination.

By now, you may know the stories and Biden's connections to the region. He opted to attend law school at Syracuse University and met Neilia Hunter, the daughter of Robert and Louise Hunter who owned Hunter Dinerant on Genesee Street in Auburn. After Biden married Neilia at a ceremony in Skaneateles, they lived in Syracuse while he finished law school and Neilia taught at Bellevue Elementary School.

After Joe finished law school, the Bidens moved to Delaware.

It was in December 1972 that Joe Biden's life changed forever. Neilia and the couple's three children — Beau, Hunter and Naomi — were in a station wagon that was struck by a tractor-trailer truck. Neilia and Naomi died. Beau and Hunter survived, but were seriously injured.