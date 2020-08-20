For Joe Biden, path to Democratic presidential nomination went through Auburn area, CNY

Before Joe Biden was the Democratic presidential nominee, a vice president or a U.S. senator, he held an unofficial title.
Adopted central New Yorker.
Auburn and Syracuse were early stones in the long path that led Biden to where he is today. Tonight, he will address (virtually) the Democratic National Convention and accept the party's presidential nomination.
By now, you may know the stories and Biden's connections to the region. He opted to attend law school at Syracuse University and met Neilia Hunter, the daughter of Robert and Louise Hunter who owned Hunter Dinerant on Genesee Street in Auburn. After Biden married Neilia at a ceremony in Skaneateles, they lived in Syracuse while he finished law school and Neilia taught at Bellevue Elementary School.
After Joe finished law school, the Bidens moved to Delaware.
It was in December 1972 that Joe Biden's life changed forever. Neilia and the couple's three children — Beau, Hunter and Naomi — were in a station wagon that was struck by a tractor-trailer truck. Neilia and Naomi died. Beau and Hunter survived, but were seriously injured.
The crash occurred a couple of weeks before Joe Biden would be sworn into office as Delaware's new U.S. senator. Biden took the oath at the hospital where Beau and Hunter were treated. An Associated Press article notes that Neilia's parents attended the ceremony.
Biden served 36 years in the U.S. Senate before his two terms as vice president, from 2009 to 2017. Even after Neilia's death, he did not leave his connections to central New York behind.
He made regular visits to the Auburn area and Syracuse. He had more on his plate as vice president, but he still found time to return.
In 2009, he was the speaker at Syracuse University's commencement. He spoke at the university's law school commencement seven years later, in 2016 — his final full year in office as vice president.
In between, there were personal and professional trips. In 2014, he attended his niece's wedding in Auburn. The visit included a stop at Hunter's — the diner his in-laws owned until the early 1990s.
Joe Biden wasn't the only member of his family to make trips to central New York. His sons, Beau and Hunter, visited the region over the years. While they were in the area, they would visit Hunter's Diner. The restaurant's Facebook page would post photos of them after they visited.
Beau was with his father for that 2014 visit to Auburn. Less than a year later, Beau died of cancer — a tragic event that impacted Joe Biden's decision to run for president in 2016. (He ultimately decided not to seek the Democratic nomination.)
Now, in 2020, Biden is the Democratic nominee. The polls and Electoral College projections show that, if the election were held today, he would defeat Republican President Donald Trump.
Biden, of course, wants to win. He is already recognized as one of America's great statesmen — someone who is respected by members of both parties and has many accomplishments to his name in more than 40 years of public service.
Tonight, this adopted central New Yorker takes his place in history as a major party presidential nominee.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.