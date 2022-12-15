For your reefer-ence: How you can verify NY licensed cannabis dispensaries

New York is providing a way for customers to verify whether a cannabis dispensary has been licensed by the state.

The signs will be displayed in licensed dispensaries and feature a QR code that can be scanned using a smartphone. It will confirm that the facility is a state-regulated dispensary. A similar sign will be available for delivery sales.

Additionally, a universal symbol will be placed on cannabis products sold by the dispensaries. The symbol indicates that the product meets state standards.

The first licensed dispensaries are expected to open this month.

"It's critical for New York's cannabis consumers to understand the risks of buying untested, illicit products and to have the tools to guide them to the safer, legal market that's poised to open," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "These tools will help to protect public health and strengthen our ability to deliver the equitable cannabis market our law envisions."

The state unveiled the verification tool ahead of a public education campaign that will be released in early 2023. The initiative, "Why Buy Legal New York," will highlight the benefits of purchasing cannabis products legally from state-licensed dispensaries. It also aims to discourage New Yorkers from buying "untested illicit products."

Officials overseeing the launch of legal cannabis sales in New York believe the signs and symbols will be an asset as dispensaries commence operations.

We will use every tool available to strengthen the equitable, legal adult-use cannabis market we're building and the dispensary verification tool Governor Hochul unveiled today is one step in that process," said Chris Alexander, executive director of the state Office of Cannabis Management.