Former Cayuga County treasurer elected to be a village mayor

After concluding his 16th and final year as the elected Cayuga County treasurer, James Orman will be taking what he calls a "pre-arranged retirement vacation" in a couple of weeks.

But in the time since that trip was planned, something changed for the Aurora resident regarding the "retirement" part. He became his village's next mayor.

In Tuesday's village elections, Orman won the uncontested mayoral race in Aurora. It was a seat he never imagined holding until last fall, when incumbent Mayor Bonnie Apgar Bennett told him she was not planning to seek reelection in the spring and asked if he would consider running to replace her.

Orman, who served four terms as county treasurer and worked in municipal and school government in the Rochester area for many years prior to that, initially resisted.

"I just wanted to take a deep breath and sit back," he said.

But as he continued to reflect, he felt compelled to serve the village where he has spent most of his life.

Orman, who officially takes office April 4, said the village has much on its plate, notably working county, state and federal officials on water quality issues in Cayuga Lake, which is the village's drinking water source and a vital recreational asset. The village is also working with Wells College, the four-year higher education institution that's an integral part of the community, on major upgrades to the water treatment plant owned by the college.

With so many key partners working with the village government, Orman said he knows better than to make bold promises about what he will accomplish as mayor. He is, however, eager to get started.

"It's always been my home," he said. "It's kind of cool that I can do this."

Here's a roundup of last week's Cayuga County-area village election results:

Aurora: All races were uncontested, with Orman securing the mayor's seat (100 votes), John Miller (82 votes) and Batt Bianconi (55 votes) wining four-year board of trustee seats, and Frank Zimdahl (92 votes) taking a two-year trustee slot.

Cayuga village: Two two-year trustee seats were on the ballot, but just one candidate was on the ballot, Shane Ellis, who secured the seat with 28 votes. Write-in votes determined the other winner, which was Chelsea Heath with 16 votes. Other write-in votes went to Patricia Hanford (14), Jeffrey Bedell (7), Michael Brown (2), Dean Kipp (1) and Howard Baker (1).

Fair Haven: Dianna Nesbitt and David Guynn won the two four-year seats on the board of trustees that were open, with 87 and 83 votes, respectively. The defeated a third candidate, Brittany Jackson, who received 64 votes.

Jordan: Joshua Bates was the only candidate in an election to fill a vacant trustee seat with one year remaining on the term.

Union Springs: Brian Cornell and Donna O'Hara were the only candidates running for the two two-year trustee seats on this year's ballot.

Weedsport: Chad Platten and Steven Sims, seeking two four-year terms as elected trustees, were the only candidates running.

