Former colleagues praise Auburn native Brian McKeon ahead of Senate confirmation hearing

Dan Diller and Auburn native Brian McKeon are members of different political parties. But as staffers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, they worked together.
"(McKeon) was considered to be an absolute pro and very much a workhorse," Diller recalled during an interview with The Citizen. "Everything kind of went through him. He was a very talented lawyer."
McKeon has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as deputy secretary of state for management and resources, the No. 3 leadership post in the State Department. McKeon's confirmation hearing is Wednesday.
For the hearing, McKeon will appear before the same committee he worked for in the late 1990s and through the 2000s. When Biden was a U.S. senator, McKeon was the Democrats' chief counsel on the committee.
That's when McKeon's path crossed with Diller's and other Republicans who are supporting his nomination to a top post in the State Department. Diller, along with 18 former GOP staffers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, signed a letter supporting McKeon's nomination. The letter was sent to the committee in January, according to Diller.
President Joe Biden has made it official and nominated Auburn native Brian McKeon to a top p…
"In this era of partisanship, it's good when Republicans have nice things to say about Democrats, and vice versa," he said with a laugh.
In the letter, the Republicans who signed it say they are "motivated by our deep respect for Brian as a leader who exhibits unfailing integrity, fairness, professionalism, and devotion to our national interests."
While acknowledging that the relationship between Democrats and Republicans can be adversarial on the committee, the ex-GOP staffers recognized McKeon as a "vigorous defender" of Biden's policies and those held by the Democratic members of the committee. But, they wrote, he "also was a partner who consistently worked with us to find bipartisan solutions to matters before the committee."
"We trusted Brian's word and frequently counted on his expansive knowledge of global affairs and the mechanisms of U.S. national security decision-making," they wrote. "Our own work and the accomplishments of the committee were enhanced greatly by Brian's leadership."
A fellow central New Yorker vouched for McKeon's leadership skills. Francis Conole, who sought the Democratic nomination for Congress in the Syracuse area last year, is a U.S. Navy veteran who was assigned to the Department of Defense as a policy adviser. His time overlapped with McKeon's at the Pentagon. McKeon was the principal undersecretary for policy at the department.
Conole said that McKeon oversaw policies that strengthened U.S. alliances, including a 10-year memorandum of understanding for military aid to Israel, nuclear strategic arms reduction and cybersecurity.
He also played a pivotal role, Conole recalled, during the Defense Department's transition to President Donald Trump's administration. But after four years of Trump's presidency which he says "gutted" the State Department, effective leadership is needed.
If confirmed by the Senate, Conole says McKeon would bring an "incredible depth of knowledge" to the State Department.
"A lot of times in foreign policy having that understanding of the arc of the story, of engagements with our key alliances and partners abroad, Brian has that," Conole said. "He has a deep understanding of our foreign policy challenges."
The confirmation hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday. McKeon will appear with Wendy Sherman, Biden's nominee to serve as deputy secretary of state.
If the Senate Foreign Relations Committee advances the nominations, the full Senate could vote on them soon. The Senate has already confirmed Antony Blinken, Biden's secretary of state.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.