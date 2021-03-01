Former colleagues praise Auburn native Brian McKeon ahead of Senate confirmation hearing

Biden officially nominates Auburn native Brian McKeon for State Department post President Joe Biden has made it official and nominated Auburn native Brian McKeon to a top p…

"In this era of partisanship, it's good when Republicans have nice things to say about Democrats, and vice versa," he said with a laugh.

In the letter, the Republicans who signed it say they are "motivated by our deep respect for Brian as a leader who exhibits unfailing integrity, fairness, professionalism, and devotion to our national interests."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While acknowledging that the relationship between Democrats and Republicans can be adversarial on the committee, the ex-GOP staffers recognized McKeon as a "vigorous defender" of Biden's policies and those held by the Democratic members of the committee. But, they wrote, he "also was a partner who consistently worked with us to find bipartisan solutions to matters before the committee."

"We trusted Brian's word and frequently counted on his expansive knowledge of global affairs and the mechanisms of U.S. national security decision-making," they wrote. "Our own work and the accomplishments of the committee were enhanced greatly by Brian's leadership."