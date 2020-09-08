Former Democratic primary foes unite to support Dana Balter for Congress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They were Dana Balter's opponents in the last two Democratic primary elections. Now, they're supporting her in the race against Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in New York's 24th Congressional District.

Francis Conole, Roger Misso and Juanita Perez Williams will headline a virtual phonebank in support of Balter's campaign. The phonebank is Thursday, Sept. 10, and will target voters in the Onondaga County towns of Camillus, Marcellus and Skaneateles.

"Over the course of our primary campaigns, we got to know Dana Balter," Conole, Misso and Perez Williams said in a joint statement. "At potlucks and community forums in all four counties, we came to deeply admire her toughness, intelligence, and genuine commitment to the lives of everyone in our district no matter who they are or where they live. Dana is a fiercely independent leader with priorities planted firmly on the ground in central New York — not in Washington, D.C."

Conole and Misso were Democratic candidates for Congress in this election cycle. While Misso bowed out of the race in March, Conole lost to Balter in the primary election.

Perez Williams ran for Congress in 2018. She also lost to Balter in the primary.