Former GOP Rep. Jim Walsh: I will continue to support John Katko 'very, very strongly'

They disagree on who is the best candidate for president, but former U.S. Rep. Jim Walsh still supports U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District.
Walsh is one of 27 former Republican members of Congress who endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The endorsements were announced on the first day of the Republican National Convention.
But Walsh isn't breaking with his party in the Syracuse-area congressional race. In an interview with The Citizen Monday, he said Katko, R-Camillus, is the best choice in the 24th Congressional District.
Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. His challenger is Dana Balter, a Syracuse Democrat.
"John Katko is our congressman. John is a friend," Walsh said. "John is as good as any representative we've ever had. I will continue to support John very, very strongly. John has endorsed the president. I have not. I have endorsed his opponent. There's no disagreement on anything other than that."
Walsh was an early Katko supporter. He formally endorsed him in the final days of the 2014 election when Katko defeated incumbent Democratic Congressman Dan Maffei by 20 percentage points.
Before the endorsement, Walsh held fundraisers for Katko and served as honorary chair of an event headlined by then-House Speaker John Boehner.
While his predecessor is supporting Biden, Katko, R-Camillus, is backing GOP President Donald Trump for reelection. Katko announced his endorsement in January. He reiterated his support for Trump in July.
Katko has been frustrated with Trump's approach at times, but believes that the country is better than it was four years ago.
"We cannot afford the extreme policies being championed by the left, which would result in higher taxes for every American and a guaranteed debt crisis for our country," Katko said in January. "Given this choice, I will support President Trump this November."
Katko, like Walsh, didn't support Trump in 2016. Katko cast a write-in vote for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Walsh also submitted a write-in vote, with his going to former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
Four years later, both have decided to vote for a candidate on the ballot.
