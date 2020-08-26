Former GOP Rep. Jim Walsh: I will continue to support John Katko 'very, very strongly'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They disagree on who is the best candidate for president, but former U.S. Rep. Jim Walsh still supports U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District.

Walsh is one of 27 former Republican members of Congress who endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The endorsements were announced on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

But Walsh isn't breaking with his party in the Syracuse-area congressional race. In an interview with The Citizen Monday, he said Katko, R-Camillus, is the best choice in the 24th Congressional District.

Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. His challenger is Dana Balter, a Syracuse Democrat.