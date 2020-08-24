Former GOP Rep. Jim Walsh, longtime CNY congressman, endorses Joe Biden for president

Jim Walsh, a Republican who represented central New York in Congress for two decades, is supporting Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president.
Walsh is one of 27 former GOP members of Congress who is endorsing Biden over Republican President Donald Trump. Biden's campaign announced the endorsements on the first day of the Republican National Convention, which runs through Thursday.
The endorsers include three former Republican U.S. senators — Jeff Flake, Gordon Humphrey and John Warner. Two other former New York GOP representatives, Susan Molinari and Jack Quinn, endorsed Biden. Molinari spoke in support of Biden last week at the Democratic National Convention.
"In a strong rebuke to the current administration, these former members of Congress cited Trump's corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden," Biden's campaign wrote in a news release. "These former members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what's at stake in this election and that Trump's failures as president have superseded partisanship."
Walsh served in Congress from 1989 to 2009. He represented all of Onondaga County and the city of Syracuse, along with portions of Cayuga County.
In 2016, Walsh supported former Ohio Gov. John Kasich for president in the Republican primary. Walsh appeared with Kasich at a town hall meeting in Syracuse before the New York GOP primary election.
Kasich, who lost the GOP nomination to Trump four years ago, spoke last week at the Democratic National Convention. He is also supporting Biden for president.
Other notable Biden endorsers include former U.S. Rep. Bob Inglis, a South Carolina Republican who has visited Auburn to push for climate change solutions, and Ray LaHood, a former Illinois congressman who was the transportation secretary under President Barack Obama when Biden was vice president.
This story will be updated.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
