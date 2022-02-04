Former Moravia principal running for NY Assembly

A former Moravia teacher and administrator is running to represent part of Cayuga County in the state Assembly.

Bruce MacBain is seeking the Democratic nomination in the new 126th Assembly District. The district includes the city of Auburn and towns of Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Mentz, Owasco, Sennett and Throop. The Onondaga County towns of Camillus, Elbridge, Fabius, LaFayette, Lysander, Marcellus, Otisco, Pompey, Skaneateles, Spafford and Tully are also in the district.

"As a long-time educator, I have seen the positive impacts good leadership provides for our children's future," MacBain said in a statement. "I have always fought for the rights of others and look forward to continuing to passionately serve our community as a legislator. Throughout our history, we have shown we can accomplish great things and not leave anyone behind. Upstate New York deserves strong leaders in government who will create a community where everyone who works hard has the opportunity to thrive."

MacBain, who lives in Auburn, retired in 2021 after 31 years as an educator. He was a principal for his last 21 years in the Moravia school district. In 2012, he was recognized as the New York State Middle School Principal of the Year.

Prior to his retirement, he was placed on administrative leave by the school district. He was informed that there were allegations against him, but further details about the complaints weren't provided. Citing personnel matters and privacy concerns, the district never disclosed why he was put on leave.

If MacBain secures the Democratic nomination, he will challenge Assemblyman John Lemondes in the 126th district. Lemondes, R-LaFayette, represents the current 126th district, which extends into Chenango and Cortland counties. He told The Citizen on Friday that he will run for reelection in the redrawn district.

Lemondes was first elected in 2020. He succeeded Gary Finch, a Springport Republican who represented parts of Cayuga County in the Assembly for more than 20 years.

