Former Rep. Sherwood Boehlert dies; Cayuga County leaders remember him as 'genuine person'

Walrath had the backing of the Cayuga County Republicans, according to Cherl Heary, the longtime chair of the local GOP committee. But Boehlert went on to win the primary.

It was after the primary victory that Heary said Boehlert changed her into a believer.

"He was a genuine person, one of the best guys I've ever worked with, really," she said in an interview Tuesday. "Every week he would call me and say, 'What can I do for you this week, Cherl?' It was such a refreshing thought that he was always worried about what he could do for his constituents and his party leaders rather than what we could do for him."

For a representative with a large district that included all or parts of 11 counties, Boehlert was focused on his work in Cayuga County. Guy Cosentino, a former Auburn mayor and columnist for The Citizen, remembers that one of the main concerns in 2002 was whether Auburn would have a congressional office.

Boehlert, Cosentino explained, could have closed the office due to the constraints of the House budget. But when he campaigned in Cayuga County, he pledged to keep an office in Auburn — and did.