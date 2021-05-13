Foundation offers Cayuga County $25K to waive Emerson Park access fee

The Emerson Park ticket booth would be staffed this summer but visitors would not be charged a fee to park their vehicles, under a plan approved this week by a Cayuga County Legislature committee.
The Public Works Committee adopted a resolution that would extend a parking fee waiver started last year to give residents easier access to the park on Owasco Lake during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to 2020, the park collected fees of $2 per car ($1 for senior citizens) to raise revenue for maintenance.
The committee discussed whether to reinstate the fee for the 2021 season at its April meeting, but did not make any decisions. Ahead of its May meeting held Tuesday night, the Emerson Foundation offered a $25,000 grant "if the County would see fit to suspend passenger car parking fees at Emerson Park for the 2021 season," according to the resolution adopted unanimously by the committee. The measure still needs approval of the Legislature Ways and Means Committee next week and the full body at its May 25 monthly meeting.
"Park access during the ongoing COVID–19 pandemic offers important health and wellness opportunities for our community members and increases the usage of Emerson Park," according to the resolution, which also has support from the Cayuga County Parks Commission.
Doug Dello Stritto, county parks maintenance supervisor, told the Public Works Committee that use of the park for walking, jogging and biking has been heavy since the pandemic started.
"The park obviously is a place that's large and has lots of opportunity for social distancing," Dello Stritto said.
The $25,000 donation would make up for about half of the parking revenue the park typically gets. The entrance fees, which typically run from May through the early fall, have been the subject of debate numerous times over the past several years.
While supporting the fee waiver for another year, parks officials are hoping to be able to staff the entrance booth where visitors have made their parking payments. Dello Stritto said the booth staff provide importance services beyond collecting fees.
"The ticket booth ... provides some critical informational access to the public as they use the park and is our gatekeeper," he said. "They provide a certain amount of public safety by understanding what's going on within the park and being able to direct traffic."
While the parking fee would be waived under the resolution approved this week, an $8 boat launch access fee would remain and those funds would cover the expense of staffing the booth.
Legislator Tricia Kerr, who last month expressed a desire to look at options for keeping the entrance fee waiver in place, said the plan proposed for this year should work well.
"I appreciate you bringing this forward and bringing some options forward to offset that revenue loss," she said.
Kerr also asked about the long-term strategy for generating revenues from the park from sources other than parking fees. Dello Stritto said there's a strategic plan to bring more programs into Emerson Park to help with that goal.
"An increase in the amount of programming would increase the ability of vendors to operate within the park and vendors then feed back fees," he said.
The county has been developing plans for a new playground and performing arts venue on the Deauville Island section of Emerson Park. A public update on those plans is expected this spring.
