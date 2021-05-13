Foundation offers Cayuga County $25K to waive Emerson Park access fee

"The park obviously is a place that's large and has lots of opportunity for social distancing," Dello Stritto said.

The $25,000 donation would make up for about half of the parking revenue the park typically gets. The entrance fees, which typically run from May through the early fall, have been the subject of debate numerous times over the past several years.

While supporting the fee waiver for another year, parks officials are hoping to be able to staff the entrance booth where visitors have made their parking payments. Dello Stritto said the booth staff provide importance services beyond collecting fees.

"The ticket booth ... provides some critical informational access to the public as they use the park and is our gatekeeper," he said. "They provide a certain amount of public safety by understanding what's going on within the park and being able to direct traffic."

While the parking fee would be waived under the resolution approved this week, an $8 boat launch access fee would remain and those funds would cover the expense of staffing the booth.

Legislator Tricia Kerr, who last month expressed a desire to look at options for keeping the entrance fee waiver in place, said the plan proposed for this year should work well.