Foundation to cover remaining cost of Auburn's downtown plaza project

Construction on the city's State Street public plaza in downtown Auburn is ahead of schedule, and it will now be fully funded by outside grants.

The Auburn City Council last week voted to accept a $178,114 grant from the Emerson Foundation, an Auburn-based philanthropic organization. The private funds will be added to the $1 million state grant for the project secured by the city as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

As a result, all of the construction and construction inspection costs of $1,178,114 for the plaza are covered by the state and the foundation.

Work began at the State Street site in April after the city accepted bids in March. The property is the former location of the Kalet's Department Store, which the city acquired in 1995 due to tax foreclosure. After multiple redevelopment efforts fell through, including an effort to build a new performing arts theater, the city eventually opted to turn the parcel into an outdoor public park that could host downtown events.