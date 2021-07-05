Foundation to cover remaining cost of Auburn's downtown plaza project

Construction on the city's State Street public plaza in downtown Auburn is ahead of schedule, and it will now be fully funded by outside grants.
The Auburn City Council last week voted to accept a $178,114 grant from the Emerson Foundation, an Auburn-based philanthropic organization. The private funds will be added to the $1 million state grant for the project secured by the city as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
As a result, all of the construction and construction inspection costs of $1,178,114 for the plaza are covered by the state and the foundation.
Work began at the State Street site in April after the city accepted bids in March. The property is the former location of the Kalet's Department Store, which the city acquired in 1995 due to tax foreclosure. After multiple redevelopment efforts fell through, including an effort to build a new performing arts theater, the city eventually opted to turn the parcel into an outdoor public park that could host downtown events.
The Kalet's building was demolished during the pursuit of the theater project, but for the past 10 years the site has been just a gravel-filled hole. That changed this spring when contractors began work to convert that hole into the plaza.
Work to bring the parcel up to State Street-level elevation and improve drainage is progressing. Plans after include decorative fencing, brick pavers, lighting, landscaping and park tables and chairs. Crane Hogan, based in Spencerport, won the construction bid in the amount of $1,133,1134, while the construction inspection services agreement went to the Popli group for $45,000.
The original completion date for the project was supposed to be in November, but Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason told The Citizen last week that work is progressing faster than expected.
"We are hopeful that it may be earlier in the fall of 2021," he said. "Progress has been good so far."
The Emerson Foundation money should also help the city make additional improvements to the State Street area. With the need to close the gap on total estimated project costs, the Auburn City Council bonded for $400,000 for the project earlier this year. Now those bond funds can be used for repairs and reconstruction after the plaza project is completed.
"We have funding allocated for that project; this will help us stretch those dollars further," City Manager Jeff Dygert said at last week's council meeting.
State Street itself has remained open during the construction, and customer access to businesses on the black has not been limited. The city has also executed multiple land agreements with adjacent property owners providing them small perimeter parcels at the site.