Four Katko measures included in $768 billion defense bill

U.S. Rep. John Katko highlighted his legislative victories and other key provisions in the $768 billion defense policy bill that the House approved last week.

The National Defense Authorization Act contains four bills authored by Katko, R-Camillus, including legislation requiring the Department of Homeland Security to analyze security risks if there are supply chain disruptions. That language would also require the homeland security secretary to issue an annual report on the risk analysis and whether there are any vulnerabilities in supply chains.

Katko's legislation that would provide relief to individuals who had their trusted traveler status erroneously revoked was also included in the NDAA, along with two cybersecurity-related measures to detect cybersecurity threats to infrastructure.

In addition to his legislation, Katko noted that the NDAA includes a 2.7% pay increase for servicemembers. It also expands childcare and parental leave programs for those serving in the military.

There is also significant funding for projects spearheaded by defense contractors in central New York. The defense bill provides $370 million for the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, $191 million for the Navy E-2D Hawkeye, $127 million for the Army Sentinel Radar, $39 million for the Army's Terrestrial Layer Systems and $26 million for the Army's Q-53 Radar. Lockheed Martin in Salina will supply components for each of those projects.

Another central New York-based contractor, L3Harris, will provide parts for three other projects: Handheld manpack small form factor radios ($730 million), Marine Corps radio systems ($444 million) and U.S. Special Operations Command tactical communications ($62 million).

"I proudly cast my vote in favor of the (NDAA), an annual bill that delivers funding for the Department of Defense," said Katko, ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee. "Importantly for central New York, this year's measure includes key federal funding to support manufacturers and workers in central New York. As our nation continues to face supply chain challenges, this measure also includes a bill I drafted to identify and address areas of concern within our nation's supply chain."

The House passed the NDAA with bipartisan support on Thursday. It's expected to clear the Senate this week.

