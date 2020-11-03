Fourth term: John Katko likely winner of 24th Congressional District race

After a strong Election Day performance, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko is the likely winner of the 24th Congressional District race.
With the early vote and election night count from three of the district's four counties, Katko, R-Camillus, received 134,745 votes — 56.79% of the vote. Balter, D-Syracuse, netted 94,180 votes (39.69%).
Steve Williams, who appeared on the Working Families Party line but did not actively campaign for the seat, received 8,350 votes.
There are more than 70,000 absentee ballots to count in the district's four counties, but it's unlikely that Balter will overcome Katko's large lead. She would need to win at least three-quarters of the absentees to overtake the GOP congressman.
From the start of the election cycle in 2019, the 24th district was a top target for Democrats and a priority for Republicans who wanted to keep the seat. Balter, who unsuccessfully challenged Katko in 2018, launched her second campaign in April 2019. Katko confirmed he would seek a fourth term later in the year.
After Balter won the Democratic primary in June, it set up a rematch between the two 2018 foes. Early in the general election campaign, Katko touted his legislative record and aimed to label Balter as too extreme for the district. Balter highlighted her background in education and personal story, while criticizing Katko's endorsement of President Donald Trump — one of the top issues in the campaign.
Throughout the summer and into the fall, the candidates traded barbs in TV commercials and at debates. There are stark differences between them on issues ranging from health care and taxes to how to best address racial injustice and economic inequality.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care was a top issue in the 24th district race. Balter supports transitioning to a Medicare for All system by lowering the age of eligibility, enrolling newborns and allowing younger Americans to buy into the program.
She blasted Katko's support of the 2017 tax law because it effectively eliminated the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate, which required Americans to have health insurance or pay a penalty. Without the mandate, Republican attorneys general sued in an attempt to invalidate the 2010 health care law.
Katko, who supports repealing the Affordable Care Act, said he would only advocate for ditching the law if there is an adequate replacement. There are other ideas he supports, such as increasing interstate competition between insurance companies and tort reform. But he panned Balter's support of Medicare for All, which he says would increase taxes and eliminate private insurance.
In the closing weeks of the campaign, polls showed it was a close race. Two Siena College/Syracuse.com polls, the only public polls released in the 24th district, found Balter and Katko in a statistical dead heat. One of the polls showed Balter leading by two points, 42 to 40%, but within the margin of error. A second poll had the two candidates tied at 45%.
But the early vote and election night results show that Katko overperformed the polls, including his own. GOP internal polls showed that, at one point, Katko had an 11-point lead.
Katko, who lost Onondaga County two years ago when he defeated Balter by five percentage points, leads there by nearly 21,000 votes, 94,979 to 74,072. He is winning two rural counties, Cayuga and Oswego, by more than 30 percentage points.
With the victory, Katko secures a fourth term representing the 24th district, which also includes Wayne County. He was first elected in 2014.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
