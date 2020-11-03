Fourth term: John Katko likely winner of 24th Congressional District race

Throughout the summer and into the fall, the candidates traded barbs in TV commercials and at debates. There are stark differences between them on issues ranging from health care and taxes to how to best address racial injustice and economic inequality.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care was a top issue in the 24th district race. Balter supports transitioning to a Medicare for All system by lowering the age of eligibility, enrolling newborns and allowing younger Americans to buy into the program.

She blasted Katko's support of the 2017 tax law because it effectively eliminated the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate, which required Americans to have health insurance or pay a penalty. Without the mandate, Republican attorneys general sued in an attempt to invalidate the 2010 health care law.

Katko, who supports repealing the Affordable Care Act, said he would only advocate for ditching the law if there is an adequate replacement. There are other ideas he supports, such as increasing interstate competition between insurance companies and tort reform. But he panned Balter's support of Medicare for All, which he says would increase taxes and eliminate private insurance.