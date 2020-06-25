Francis Conole concedes, urges supporters to unite behind Dana Balter for Congress

Before absentee ballots are counted in four central New York counties, Francis Conole has conceded to Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District Democratic primary election.

Balter, D-Syracuse, has a nearly 30-point lead after the early votes and election night ballots were counted. She received 10,566 votes, while Conole, D-Syracuse, netted 5,813.

There were at least 30,000 absentees returned to the election boards in the district's four counties. But it's unlikely that Conole would've overcome the election night margin.

Conole said in a statement that he called Balter Thursday to congratulate her on winning the primary election. He thanked his supporters and said he's proud of the campaign he ran, but added that the "mission is not done."

"Central New York and our country face great challenges ahead and yet great opportunities. We need a leader who will fight for us. That leader is Dana Balter," Conole said. "I have come to know Dana's tenacious spirit, her keen intellect and understanding of the issues we face, and her compassionate way that is so much of what we need in our government right now."