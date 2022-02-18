Francis Conole, for second time, is Onondaga County Democratic designee for Congress

With nearly 80% of the vote, Francis Conole won the Onondaga County Democratic Committee's designation to run in the 22nd Congressional District.

Conole, D-Syracuse, was one of three candidates considered by the committee at its meeting on Thursday. Steven Holden, of Camillus, and Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor, were the others.

In January, the committee decided not to consider candidates who entered the race after its imposed deadline. That deadline was before the new district map was drawn by state legislators. There are four other candidates in the field: Vanessa Fajans-Turner, an Ithaca native who leads nonprofits focused on combating climate change; Chol Majok, a Syracuse city councilor; Josh Riley, an attorney who planned to challenge U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney before redistricting; and Sam Roberts, a former state assemblyman and Onondaga County legislator.

Despite criticism that the committee was shutting candidates out of its process, it moved forward with its designation vote on Thursday.

Conole received 79.7% of the vote to become the party's designee. Klee Hood netted 16.6% and Holden finished with 3.7%.

"I worked hard with our committee to earn the committee's support," Conole said in a phone interview. "We did multiple forms and they got to hear from us... It was a very strong level of support and I'm honored to have their support."

It's the second time Conole has been backed by Onondaga County Democrats in the race for Congress. He was the committee's designee in 2020, but lost to Dana Balter in the Democratic primary.

The designation is significant because the committee will assist Conole with the petitioning process. Candidates must collect 1,250 signatures to secure a spot on the primary ballot in June.

But the endorsement likely won't prevent a primary. The other six candidates plan to pass petitions to contend for the Democratic nomination. The primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 28.

The winner of the Democratic primary will be in a strong position to win the seat. There are 57,313 more Democrats than Republicans in the new district, which covers all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties and parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties.

The 22nd district will be an open seat. U.S. Rep. John Katko, who lives in the redrawn district, announced in January that he will not seek reelection this year.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

