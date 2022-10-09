Francis Conole raises $1.1M in race against Brandon Williams for Congress

Francis Conole had one of the best fundraising quarters in the history of Syracuse-area congressional races.

Preliminary figures released by Conole's campaign show the Syracuse Democrat raised $1.12 million in the third quarter, which ran from July 1 through Sept. 30. It's the third-best fundraising quarter reported by a Syracuse-area congressional candidate, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The record for most money raised by a Syracuse-area congressional candidate is held by Dana Balter, whose $1.5 million haul in the third quarter of the 2018 election helped the Democratic challenger compete against Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko. Katko won the race by five percentage points.

In 2020, Balter threatened her own record by raising $1.3 million in the third quarter. Katko raked in nearly $1 million in the same quarter to set a personal fundraising mark.

The difference this year was that the primary election was held in the middle of the third quarter — when Balter set fundraising records, they followed her primary wins in June. Conole defeated three other Democrats — Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts — in the Aug. 23 primary.

Conole and Republican candidate Brandon Williams are competing for the 22nd Congressional District seat. The new district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus the village of Cleveland in Oswego County.

"I am honored to have such an outpouring of support from all across the district from Democrats, independents and Republicans, who chipped in to support our campaign," Conole said in a statement, adding that more than three-quarters of the donations were for $50 or less.

"Brandon Williams feels comfortable sitting back and letting (House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's) super PAC carry him by running negative and misleading ads. We are running a campaign that appeals to the best in central New Yorkers and that recognizes all that we can accomplish when we put partisan differences aside and work together. I am proud to have the support of this coalition, and it will be the reason we win in November."

Conole's fundraising has allowed him to air multiple TV ads in the 22nd district. His most recent ad highlights his stance on addressing inflation and high gas prices.

But it's Williams, whose campaign has not released his fundraising numbers, with the early lead in the 22nd district race. The first public poll showed Williams leading Conole by five points, 45 to 40%.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 29, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6.