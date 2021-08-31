Francis Conole running again, aims to defeat Rep. John Katko for Congress

In 2020, Conole sought the Democratic nomination in the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, along with western Oswego County. He received the Democratic designations from Cayuga and Onondaga counties, but lost in the primary to Dana Balter.

Since his primary defeat, Conole has been involved in local politics and is the Syracuse Democratic chair.

While Conole hopes to challenge Katko, the district may change in the next few months. New York is losing one House seat and new districts will be in effect for the 2022 elections. Onondaga County could remain whole in one district, but the rest of the district may be different. If Onondaga County is split into two or more congressional districts, it's possible that Katko will wind up in a different district. He lives in Camillus in western Onondaga County.

Draft maps will be released by the state Independent Redistricting Commission in September. But for now, Conole is focused on securing the Democratic nomination to challenge Katko.