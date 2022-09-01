Francis Conole thinks he has "one of the best opportunities' to flip House seat

CAZENOVIA — Francis Conole donned a chainmail and listened to James Golub's directions. He gave one good pull of a chain connected to a trebuchet and a pumpkin was launched high into the sky.

The pumpkin met its demise in a nearby field. Conole moved on to his next task: walking a donkey.

The donkey and trebuchet were symbols of the moment. The donkey is the animal associated with the Democratic Party, while the trebuchet, a type of catapult, is used to launch things. And on Sunday, Conole was, unofficially, launching his general election campaign.

It was nearly a week after Conole won a four-way primary for the Democratic nomination in the 22nd Congressional District. Cazenovia Call to Action, a group in Madison County, organized a unity event at the Golubs' farm near the Onondaga-Madison county line. One of Conole's primary opponents, Syracuse Councilor Chol Majok, was in attendance and urged the crowd of about 50 people to support the nominee.

"We gotta make sure that Francis gets elected," he said.

The other primary candidates, Sarah Klee Hood and Sam Roberts, did not attend. Klee Hood was spending time with her family but relayed a message that she would support Conole. Roberts was photographed with Conole shortly after the primary.

For Conole and the other Democrats, the focus has shifted to winning this central New York seat. The 22nd district is comprised of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. It extends into a portion of Oswego County.

The Syracuse area has been represented by a Republican, U.S. Rep. John Katko, for the last eight years. For Madison and Oneida counties, their current member of Congress is U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, another Republican.

"Our job is to flip this district from red to blue," said Liz Moran, chair of the Madison County Democratic Committee.

Democrats in Madison and Oneida counties are behind Conole, but some wanted to send him a message at the unity event. One attendee urged him to "show up." It was Klee Hood, not Conole, who won the two counties in the primary election. Conole had a strong showing in Onondaga County, the district's largest county, that propelled him to victory.

In response to the fellow Democrat's advice, Conole pledged he would be active on the campaign trail. He revealed plans to open an office in Utica.

During a speech at the unity event, Conole admitted it has been a "tough election cycle," mainly because of the last-minute changes to the district maps. For a month, he said, they were campaigning without a district.

"Now, we have one of the best opportunities in the entire country," he added.

Democrats feel good about their chances in NY-22. The party has a voter enrollment advantage in the district, which President Joe Biden, a Democrat, won with nearly 54% of the vote in 2020.

Beyond politics, Conole believes it's important to have a member of Congress who represents the district's values. He believes his Republican opponent, Brandon Williams, holds extreme views that aren't in line with a majority of the district.

"I cannot stand idly by when the very foundations of our democracy right now are at risk," Conole told the crowd. "I know that you can't either."

After Conole concluded his speech inside of a barn, he walked outside and continued conversations with attendees. It was then that Golub approached.

It was time to launch the pumpkin.