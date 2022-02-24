Francis Conole wins Cayuga County Democrats designation for Congress

Cayuga County Democrats once again selected Francis Conole as their designee for Congress.

Conole, D-Syracuse, is one of seven Democrats running for the 22nd Congressional District seat. According to Dia Carabajal, chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, the party considered all seven candidates for the designation — something the Onondaga County Democratic Committee did not do when it endorsed Conole last week.

But even with more names on the ballot, Conole was the victor. It's the second consecutive election he's had the Cayuga County Democrats' support. He was endorsed by the local party in 2020 when he first ran for Congress. He lost to Dana Balter in the Democratic primary.

Conole, who told The Citizen he also met with the Democratic committees in Madison and Tompkins counties this week, praised committee members for their role in the process. He also thinks his background as a naval officer and defense policy adviser at the Pentagon helped set him apart from the other Democratic candidates.

"Look at what this portfolio looks like right now," said Conole, who mentioned several major issues at the moment, from inflation to the situation in Ukraine. "When I get to Washington, it's a full inbox. But I spent my life leading and spent my life taking on crises."

As Conole locks up more support from local Democratic committees in the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District, it hasn't changed the minds of other Democrats in the race. The six candidates — Vanessa Fajans-Turner, Steven Holden, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok, Josh Riley and Sam Roberts — are planning to circulate petitions to get on the June 28 primary ballot.

Conole has a few advantages in the district. In addition to the support of at least two county Democratic committees, he has name recognition from his prior run for Congress and a fundraising edge. So far, he's raised more money ($439,638) than any other Democratic candidate, although Riley has more cash on hand ($381,112 to $284,502) than Conole.

The 22nd district is comprised of Onondaga and Tompkins counties and parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties. The Cayuga County portion of the district includes the city of Auburn and 16 towns.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

