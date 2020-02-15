Francis Conole wins key backing of Onondaga County Democrats in CNY race for Congress

The buildup to the designation votes lasted 10 months. Balter, Conole and Misso entered the 24th district race in April 2019 — five months after the 2018 midterm elections and 19 months before the 2020 elections. The Democratic candidates participated in forums, received dozens of endorsements and raised more than $1.4 million.

The Wayne County Democratic Committee announced in January that it wouldn't designate a candidate in the race and that it would support the winner of a primary. Mark Alquist, chair of the Wayne County Democrats, said his committee believes any of the candidates could defeat Katko in November.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democrats in Cayuga and Oswego counties were the first vote this week. They met separately Monday and made their endorsements — Cayuga went for Conole, while Oswego backed Balter.

Onondaga County Democrats, with the vote on Saturday, went last. Balter was considered a contender for the endorsement because she received the committee's designation in 2018. But it was Conole who secured enough of the weighted vote in the first round to win the designation.