Francis Conole wins key backing of Onondaga County Democrats in CNY race for Congress

It took one round of voting for Francis Conole to win the support of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee in the 24th Congressional District race.
Conole, D-Syracuse, received 54% in the first round of voting Saturday morning to secure the committee's designation. He beat out fellow Democrats Dana Balter and Roger Misso for the endorsement.
With the Onondaga County Democrats' designation, Conole has the support of two Democratic committees representing nearly 84% of the party's voters in the district. The Cayuga County Democratic Committee endorsed Conole earlier this week.
Conole is now the front-runner for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in the general election.
In an interview with The Citizen after the vote, Conole said he thinks the support from the Cayuga and Onondaga Democratic committees shows that his message is resonating. He highlighted his priorities, including addressing health care, prescription drug prices, climate change and campaign finance reform.
"I think that the Democratic committees see me as somebody who can take on and beat John Katko in November," he said.
The buildup to the designation votes lasted 10 months. Balter, Conole and Misso entered the 24th district race in April 2019 — five months after the 2018 midterm elections and 19 months before the 2020 elections. The Democratic candidates participated in forums, received dozens of endorsements and raised more than $1.4 million.
The Wayne County Democratic Committee announced in January that it wouldn't designate a candidate in the race and that it would support the winner of a primary. Mark Alquist, chair of the Wayne County Democrats, said his committee believes any of the candidates could defeat Katko in November.
Democrats in Cayuga and Oswego counties were the first vote this week. They met separately Monday and made their endorsements — Cayuga went for Conole, while Oswego backed Balter.
Onondaga County Democrats, with the vote on Saturday, went last. Balter was considered a contender for the endorsement because she received the committee's designation in 2018. But it was Conole who secured enough of the weighted vote in the first round to win the designation.
"Francis has the right message, operation and broad coalition of support throughout the region to beat John Katko in November, and the Onondaga Democratic Committee is excited to get to work electing Francis Conole as our next representative in NY-24," said Pam Hunter, chairwoman of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee.
Balter and Misso haven't decided whether they will remain in the race and force a primary against Conole. Misso plans to make an announcement on Wednesday, according to his campaign.
Conole told The Citizen he has "tremendous respect and admiration" for his fellow Democrats.
"Now is the time when I'm going to really work hard to bring our party together and let everyone know that I'm fighting for them," he said. "I'm fighting for our values as a party and as a country."
If there isn't a primary, Conole will be able to shift his focus to Katko. The Republican congressman is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district. Democrats consider him vulnerable. He's one of the national Democrats' top targets this year.
Conole has been critical of Katko's record in Congress. He said Saturday that Katko is not "standing up and fighting for our hardworking families here in central New York."
"I look forward to seeing him in November," Conole added.