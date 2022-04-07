Francis Conole wins petition contest, raises $224K in campaign for Congress

Francis Conole has scored his first win in the 22nd Congressional District.

Conole, D-Syracuse, submitted over 5,000 signatures to qualify for the June 28 primary election. It's the most signatures filed by any of the six Democratic candidates in the field.

As Conole circulated petitions in March and into early April, he had the support of the Cayuga and Onondaga Democratic committees that endorsed his campaign. Members of those committees circulated petitions to get him on the ballot.

Conole thanked the Democrats from Cayuga and Onondaga counties, along with volunteers from the district's eight counties, for collecting the signatures.

"We launched this campaign back in November with the goal of bringing real leadership to central New York and delivering for this district," Conole said. "This campaign took another massive step (on Tuesday) in making that a reality by filing over 5,000 signatures from Democrats across central New York."

Conole's campaign also released preliminary first-quarter fundraising numbers showing that he raked in $224,000. According to the campaign, 68.7% of the contributions were $50 or less.

With less than three months to go until the primary, Conole has $362,000 cash on hand, $320,000 of which is available for the primary.

The Democratic primary will likely decide who represents the 22nd district, which is comprised of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, plus parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties. Democrats have a 50,000-voter advantage in the district.

Conole is one of the leading candidates in the six-person race for the Democratic nomination. He has already picked up some endorsements, including the support of Syracuse city councilors and Onondaga County legislators. His campaign released an internal poll that showed he leads the primary, but nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters are undecided.

"We're running a grassroots campaign powered by the people right here in central New York, not D.C. lobbyists, and it is this kind of support which will power us to victory in June," Conole said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.