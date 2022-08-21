Fratto, Tenney running for GOP nod to represent Cayuga County in Congress

One candidate has a track record, while the other is a newcomer.

Republicans in the 24th Congressional District will decide whether U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney or Mario Fratto, a Geneva attorney and businessman, will be the party's nominee in the general election against Democratic candidate Steven Holden. A third Republican, George Phillips, is on the ballot but has not been campaigning for the nomination.

Fratto and Tenney offer different perspectives on the issues affecting voters in the newly drawn district that includes Cayuga County and all or parts of 11 other upstate New York counties. In talking with voters, they both say that inflation is the number one issue.

"It's hard for people to live when the wages aren't keeping pace with these prices," Fratto said. Tenney says, "It's affecting everyone — consumers, farmers, business owners. Everything is so expensive at the grocery store... Everything is just so high and people are really concerned about that."

After that, their lists diverge. Tenney says crime and gun rights are on voters' minds. Fratto argues that the dependence on China and the need to become energy independent are top priorities. Both say border security and immigration are major issues.

Aside from their platforms, Fratto has labeled Tenney a carpetbagger for opting to run in the 24th district after the final maps were released in May. Tenney, who lived in the Utica area and represented the Mohawk Valley in Congress, initially planned to run in a new Southern Tier congressional district. But when a court-appointed special master redrew the maps, she chose to seek reelection in the 24th district.

While Tenney did not live in the district at the time, she has since moved to Canandaigua. She revealed to The Citizen that she and her ex-husband settled in Canandaigua early in their marriage.

Fratto's line of attack isn't limited to Tenney's residence. He has called Tenney, who voted with President Donald Trump 97% of the time in her first congressional term, a RINO (Republican in name only). According to the American Conservative Union, she has a lifetime score of 67% — nearly the same as U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in New York.

"It's obvious this is about her," Fratto said. "It's her fifth time running for Congress. Most people, 20, 30 years ago, if this situation happens (with redistricting), you either run in your district or you step down. You run where you're at. You don't go 100 miles away and pull a Hillary Clinton and carpetbag into somewhere and say you have some affinity for us."

Tenney dismisses Fratto's criticism. She says "people are astounded" that her GOP primary foe calls her a RINO because she has a proven conservative voting record.

On the campaign trail, Tenney says she has met voters who don't know her as a representative but have seen her on television. Those individuals think Fratto's attacks are "ridiculous," she says.

"When you don't have a lot of resources and you don't have a lot of experience and it's your first run, that's where these races tend to go," she added.

Fratto's attacks are one reason why former President Donald Trump is lending his support to Tenney on the eve of the Aug. 23 primary election. Trump will headline a tele-rally for Tenney on Monday.

Trump's endorsement is among the advantages Tenney has in the primary. She has outspent Fratto by a 40-to-1 margin in the weeks leading up to the election. In this election cycle, she has raised more than $2 million and spent $3 million. Fratto has reported receipts totaling $355,485, $200,000 of which he loaned his campaign. He has spent $133,834 this year.

Tenney's sizable war chest and name recognition have helped her take a massive lead in the only poll released before the primary election. The poll commissioned by her campaign shows she has a 46-point lead over Fratto and Phillips.