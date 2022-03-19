From 'Lost Boy' to congressman? Chol Majok hopes to take 'American story' to D.C.

Chol Majok's personal story is unique — and he believes it should be told in the halls of the U.S. Capitol.

Majok, a two-term Syracuse city councilor, is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 22nd Congressional District. He is one of seven Democrats vying for the nod in the June 28 primary election.

In a crowded primary field, there is some agreement on the issues. What Majok hopes sets him apart is his background.

His story is unlike any other. He was born in South Sudan and fled the country, on foot, at 6 years old as one of the "Lost Boys." He came to the United States as a refugee, went into foster care and attended classes in the Syracuse City School District. He graduated from Fowler High School in 2004.

"So many people with my background have been written off often and we are regular Americans just like anybody else," Majok told The Citizen. "People are usually willing to pay attention to the people who come from advantaged backgrounds and not pay attention to folks like us, like refugees."

Majok views his journey from South Sudan to Syracuse as an American story. He thinks other parts of his story will help him connect with voters in the district.

Growing up in South Sudan, his father was a farmer. Agriculture is one of his top priorities if he is elected to Congress.

"It's close to my heart," he said. "There are so many people here in rural America that are holding onto their farmland and it's no longer sustainable. It's too expensive. It's too hard to maintain. We need agriculture." He added that investments in agriculture are "critical" and that farms are necessary to produce healthy foods.

His other priorities include workforce development to help address the skills gap. He supports federal investments in workforce development to fill open positions and reduce poverty.

Education is among his top issues. He wants more investments in education, especially in places like Syracuse where there are higher rates of child poverty.

"Offer opportunities," he said, "so that they don't fall back into the circumstances they grew up in."

One of the main reasons Majok is running for Congress is he does not believe people like him are represented in Congress. There are those who are elected to Congress, he says, who try to tell the stories of refugees, but they "have not done justice to it." If he is elected, he wants to show that America "belongs to all of us."

His campaign will be similar to the one he ran in 2019 when he won a seat on the Syracuse Common Council. In that race, he walked city blocks knocking on doors and talking to voters. He walked so much that he wore out his shoes.

He plans to wear out more shoes as he campaigns in a much larger area. The 22nd district includes all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, plus parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties.

"I want to take that same message to everybody and say, 'You are not forgotten,'" he said. "I'm going to walk these streets. I'm going to do it. People have told me this district is too large to walk. They are right ... But I've been walking all my life. This is not unique. I'm going to walk as much as I can to get our message out there."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

