'From worst to first': Cuomo marks end of daily COVID-19 briefings with upbeat message

"Today, we have done a full 180. From worst to first," Cuomo said. "We are controlling the virus better than any state in the country and nation on the globe."

It's true that New York's numbers are on the decline even as the state continues with its phased reopening of businesses. But there are concerns about another outbreak, especially as more than 20 states report an increase in COVID-19 cases. Cuomo urged states to "be smart" and "open the economy intelligently." Doing so can save lives, he added.

Cuomo has and will continue to face questions about his handling of the pandemic and whether he waited too long to initiate the statewide shutdown that occurred in March. He has been criticized for a state Department of Health policy that required nursing homes to admit or re-admit residents with COVID-19 who were discharged from hospitals. There have been 3,506 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,718 presumed deaths in nursing homes. Republican members of Congress from New York have called for a federal investigation.

While Cuomo did reflect on the COVID-19 response — he singled out health care workers, referring to them as heroes — he didn't address any specific problems. He described the ordeal as the "Mount Everest of social challenges." Hospitalizations went up for 42 days before a 69-day descent, the other side of the state's curve.