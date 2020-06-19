'From worst to first': Cuomo marks end of daily COVID-19 briefings with upbeat message

For Gov. Andrew Cuomo's final daily COVID-19 briefing Friday, there wasn't a PowerPoint presentation. None of his aides were present. Reporters weren't in the room either.
It was Cuomo, seated at his desk in his Albany office, speaking to New Yorkers after what he described as "111 days of Hell."
Some of the usual statistics were shared. Cuomo said total COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 1,284 and there were 79,308 tests performed Thursday, a new high. The weekly infection rate is below 1%. New York City will be allowed to begin the second phase of the reopening process on Monday.
Even though Cuomo is ending his daily ritual, he reminded New Yorkers — and other Americans watching the live stream — that the pandemic isn't over.
"We still have much more to do," he said.
The end of the daily briefings marks a major turnaround for New York. The state was once the epicenter of the virus in the United States. During the worst stretch of the pandemic in New York, total hospitalizations eclipsed 18,000 and the daily death toll topped 700.
More than two months later, New York is in a better position. While there are new infections being reported — there were 796 new positive cases on Thursday — the hospitalizations are a fraction of what they were in early April and the number of deaths has sharply declined.
"Today, we have done a full 180. From worst to first," Cuomo said. "We are controlling the virus better than any state in the country and nation on the globe."
It's true that New York's numbers are on the decline even as the state continues with its phased reopening of businesses. But there are concerns about another outbreak, especially as more than 20 states report an increase in COVID-19 cases. Cuomo urged states to "be smart" and "open the economy intelligently." Doing so can save lives, he added.
Cuomo has and will continue to face questions about his handling of the pandemic and whether he waited too long to initiate the statewide shutdown that occurred in March. He has been criticized for a state Department of Health policy that required nursing homes to admit or re-admit residents with COVID-19 who were discharged from hospitals. There have been 3,506 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,718 presumed deaths in nursing homes. Republican members of Congress from New York have called for a federal investigation.
While Cuomo did reflect on the COVID-19 response — he singled out health care workers, referring to them as heroes — he didn't address any specific problems. He described the ordeal as the "Mount Everest of social challenges." Hospitalizations went up for 42 days before a 69-day descent, the other side of the state's curve.
The progress was documented every day during Cuomo's briefings, which became popular during the height of the pandemic. Cable news networks and local TV stations carried the briefings for weeks, which boosted Cuomo's popularity. He received fan mail and social media messages of support.
Earlier this week, Cuomo revealed that 59 million people watched his office's live webcast of the briefings.
"Thank you for giving me the benefit of the doubt," he said Friday. "Thank you for believing in me and giving me support — good Lord knows I needed it. And don't worry, I'm not going anywhere."
New York still faces challenges caused by COVID-19. The state is facing a multi-billion dollar budget deficit. Cuomo has demanded help from the federal government, but there hasn't been any action yet to provide direct aid to state and local governments.
In May, the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis led to new calls for police reform and measures to address systemic racism. The state Legislature in New York passed a police reform package, which Cuomo signed.
As he closed, Cuomo said New York must lead on police reform and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We learned that our better angels are stronger than our demons and sometimes we just need to listen them," he said. "Over the past 111 days, we heard them — and it was beautiful. Let's keep listening, together."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
