Full Schumer, part 24: NY senator completes annual 62-county tour

Iowa has the "Full Grassley." New York has the "Full Schumer."

With a recent stop in Saratoga County, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer completed his annual 62-county tour for the 24th consecutive year. The latest installment was his second statewide tour as majority leader and came during an election year in which he won a fifth term to become New York's longest-serving U.S. senator.

Schumer, D-N.Y., told The Citizen that people he met on the 62-county tour inspired legislation. A man he spoke with on Long Island was a member of the Teamsters union who lost his pension. Funding was included in the American Rescue Plan, which Schumer ushered through the U.S. Senate, to prevent retirement benefit cuts.

The PACT Act, a bill to provide health care benefits to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq, was approved by Congress this year and signed by President Joe Biden. Schumer said he discussed the need for the legislation with a Rochester veteran who served in Iraq. When he visited Auburn this year, he pledged to hold a vote on the bill before the end of this year.

Schumer also secured passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which included language to address high prescription drug costs. One provision — capping insulin at $35 a month for people on Medicare — was based on a conversation he had with an Albany woman with diabetes who was paying thousands of dollars for her insulin and other medication.

"Visiting these counties is something I enjoy, but I do it because I learn and almost every one of the major bills I passed this year were ideas I found on the 62-county tour, largely in upstate New York," Schumer said.

The conclusion of his annual statewide tour also gave Schumer an opportunity to recap his first two years as Senate majority leader. He led the passage of major legislation, including a bipartisan infrastructure law in 2021 that he says will "have a huge effect on upstate New York." The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by Biden this year, aims to cut prescription drug costs and invests well over $300 billion to tackle climate change.

The CHIPS and Science Act was another major win for Schumer. The bill contains $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing. He also advocated for an investment tax credit to help chip manufacturers.

The legislation was pivotal in Micron's decision to invest $100 billion over 20 years to build a chip manufacturing facility in Onondaga County. Schumer joined Biden at Onondaga Community College for an event celebrating Micron's plans in October.

As he did with other bills, Schumer credited the 62-county tour.

"This was lots of local folks in central New York saying they wanted to become a chip hub," he said. "I passed the legislation which kept these companies from going overseas that helped America. But then I lobbied specifically for things like the investment tax credit which got Micron to come to New York."

Schumer's commitment to tour the state was an early campaign pledge. He recalls that his opponent in the 1998 race, former Republican U.S. Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, said that if the Brooklyn Democrat was elected "you will never see him west of the Hudson."

After D'Amato's remarks, Schumer vowed to visit every New York county during his first year in office. He defeated D'Amato, then completed the 62-county tour in 1999, his first year in office. He liked it so much, he says, that he decided to do it every year.

"It's been a very, very productive two years. I couldn't have done it without visiting the 62 counties," Schumer said. "I've made a promise to the voters I'm going to do it again next year. When I became majority leader, everyone said 'you won't have time for it.' But I do it because it's essential to doing my job."

