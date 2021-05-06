Funding available for lakeside septic system replacement in Cayuga County

Lakeside homeowners in Cayuga County are eligible to receive funding to replace outdated septic systems.

In an effort to protect lake water, the state Environmental Facilities Corporation has opened a second round of funding under New York's Septic System Replacement Fund Program.

According to a news release from the Cayuga County Health Department, the county is participating in this program and eligible properties include those located within 250 feet of Owasco Lake, Lake Como, Cayuga Lake and Skaneateles Lake.

This funding provides reimbursement of 50% of costs, up to $10,000, for design and installation of a new septic system. All designs must be approved by the health department prior to construction. Funding will be available for three years, or until exhausted.

The county is encouraging property owners with aging or substandard septic systems to apply to help improve water quality.

To apply for the program, complete and return the application form Septic-Grant-Program-PDF which can be found at the county website, cayugacounty.us. Anyone with questions may contact the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.

