Fundraising race close between Democrats Balter, Conole in CNY House campaign

Democrats in the 24th Congressional District raised similar amounts in the first quarter as they vie for the nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
Francis Conole raised $191,467 and Dana Balter received $187,450 in the first three months of 2020. Both candidates received a vast majority of their donations from individuals. Conole, D-Syracuse, collected $182,317 from individual donors, accounting for 95% of his total receipts. Balter, who is also a Syracuse Democrat, netted $171,015 in individual contributions — 91% of her receipts.
Conole has more overall cash on hand than Balter — $313,400 to $267,691. But Balter's campaign says she has $222,031 available for the primary, which is more than what Conole can use for the June 23 election.
Balter highlighted other key details from her fundraising report. She received 8,333 donations in the first quarter, which ran from Jan. 1 through March 31. One-quarter of her donors were first-time contributors to her campaign. A vast majority of the donations — 93% — were under $200. And nearly every donor — 99.5% — hasn't maxed out, which means they can continue to donate to her campaign.
"I'm so grateful to our incredible grassroots supporters who have worked hard to put our campaign in a strong position to win this race," Balter said. "Folks in our district deserve a champion who will fight for our region and work to ensure that everyone has health care and a good-paying job. For too long, John Katko has put Donald Trump's interests over ours and it's time to replace him."
The notable donors to Balter's campaign included Franklin D. Roosevelt III, the grandson of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who gave $240. Elect Democratic Women, a political action committee that was created in 2018 to support Democratic women candidates in congressional races, contributed $7,500.
Steven Williams is one of Conole's notable supporters. He donated $1,000 in February — one more before he filed to run as the Working Families Party candidate in the 24th district race.
Conole also received support from a prominent Democrat. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Syracuse native who formerly chaired the Democratic National Committee, and his wife, Dorothy, each donated $2,800 to Conole's campaign.
VoteVets PAC, which endorsed Conole in March, chipped in $2,500.
"Now we face an unprecedented public health and economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the urgency of our mission is even more pressing," Conole said. "But as central New Yorkers, we have faced tough challenges before and have overcome them. I know that together, we will overcome this one and deliver real results that support working people here in central New York."
While the Democrats focus on the primary contest, Katko reported raising more than $313,000 in the first quarter. He has nearly $1.2 million in the bank for his reelection bid.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
