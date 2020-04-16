Fundraising race close between Democrats Balter, Conole in CNY House campaign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Democrats in the 24th Congressional District raised similar amounts in the first quarter as they vie for the nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.

Francis Conole raised $191,467 and Dana Balter received $187,450 in the first three months of 2020. Both candidates received a vast majority of their donations from individuals. Conole, D-Syracuse, collected $182,317 from individual donors, accounting for 95% of his total receipts. Balter, who is also a Syracuse Democrat, netted $171,015 in individual contributions — 91% of her receipts.

Conole has more overall cash on hand than Balter — $313,400 to $267,691. But Balter's campaign says she has $222,031 available for the primary, which is more than what Conole can use for the June 23 election.

Balter highlighted other key details from her fundraising report. She received 8,333 donations in the first quarter, which ran from Jan. 1 through March 31. One-quarter of her donors were first-time contributors to her campaign. A vast majority of the donations — 93% — were under $200. And nearly every donor — 99.5% — hasn't maxed out, which means they can continue to donate to her campaign.