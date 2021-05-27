Funds available for overdue rent, utilities in Cayuga County

Cayuga County officials are encouraging tenants and landlords whose income was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for assistance in getting caught up on rent and utilities.

The federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program allows tenants and landlords to apply for rental and utilities arrears payments. New York state, through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, is making funds available to help eligible households who are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the pandemic. Mobile home and lot rent and utility payments are eligible for assistance.

The OTDA will begin accepting applications at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at otda.ny.gov/erap, where tenants and landlords can apply for assistance. If eligible, these payments will be made to participating landlords directly.

The state call center number is (844) 691-7368, and Cayuga County renters and landlords who need assistance compiling documentation and/or accessing the online application are encouraged to call the Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca at (315) 255-1703 extension 164 as soon as possible.