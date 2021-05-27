Funds available for overdue rent, utilities in Cayuga County

Cayuga County officials are encouraging tenants and landlords whose income was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for assistance in getting caught up on rent and utilities.
The federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program allows tenants and landlords to apply for rental and utilities arrears payments. New York state, through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, is making funds available to help eligible households who are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the pandemic. Mobile home and lot rent and utility payments are eligible for assistance.
The OTDA will begin accepting applications at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at otda.ny.gov/erap, where tenants and landlords can apply for assistance. If eligible, these payments will be made to participating landlords directly.
The state call center number is (844) 691-7368, and Cayuga County renters and landlords who need assistance compiling documentation and/or accessing the online application are encouraged to call the Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca at (315) 255-1703 extension 164 as soon as possible.
Funds for this program are limited and made available regionally. No specific amount has been allocated to Cayuga County. Once the application process opens up, funds are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until the regional allocation is exhausted.
“We have stood up an intensive outreach and marketing campaign over the past few weeks to alert tenants and landlords about this opportunity,” Cayuga County Director of Community Services Ray Bizzari said in a news release. “In partnership with community agencies we’ll continue to do everything we can to assist eligible households to access the much-needed funds to pay local landlords.”
To qualify for assistance:
• An individual in your household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant cost, or experienced other financial hardship due to COVID-19
• An individual in your household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability
• Your household has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income.
If you qualify:
• Your landlord may receive rent arrears payments of up to 12 months and prospective rent payments of up to 3 months.
• Your landlord or a public utility company may receive utility arrears payments of up to 12 months.