'Game-changer' for CNY: Syracuse airport lands Southwest, flights begin this fall

Jason Terreri, executive director of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, said in a phone interview with The Citizen that there are have discussions with Southwest "for a very long time." When he spoke at a Wednesday Morning Roundtable event in Auburn before the pandemic, he mentioned that one of the more common questions they receive is whether the airport will add Southwest as one of its carriers.

Attracting Southwest to Syracuse wasn't a pipe dream. Terreri said airport representatives visited the company's headquarters, there were other in-person meetings and many phone calls.

What the airport had to do, according to Terreri, is make a business case to Southwest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"For this announcement now, I think one of the deciding factors is that we're coming out of a pandemic, this market is really growing and, from a data position and a financial position, this airport is really set up well to fit into the Southwest strategy," Terreri said. He added that the airport nearly landed Southwest in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.