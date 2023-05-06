Gary Finch, a former Auburn-area state assemblyman whose career in public service spanned more than 40 years, has died. He was 79.

Finch was the longtime owner of Brew-Finch Funeral Homes and active in the local Republican Party, including a stint as chair of the Cayuga County Republican Committee. He also served on numerous boards and was a member of local community organizations. He chaired Cayuga Community College's board of trustees and was president of the Auburn Rotary Club and United Way of Cayuga County.

He was first elected to public office in 1979 as a member of the village of Aurora's board of trustees. He was elected mayor of Aurora in 1982, a position he held for eight years.

In 1999, he ran in a special election to fill the vacant 126th Assembly District seat. He defeated Democratic candidate Katie Lacey and Green Party nominee Ron Van Nostrand to win the election.

For more than two decades, he represented the city of Auburn and portions of southern Cayuga County in the state Assembly. Despite being a minority member in the Democratic-controlled chamber, he advocated for issues that were important to his district, from education aid for Auburn schools to Owasco Lake water quality.

Former Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, who was friends with Finch and served with him for 20 years, remembered him as a methodical lawmaker focused on constituent services.

"He epitomizes what I call a very good public official that did the right thing by the district he represented," Kolb said. "He wasn't into promoting himself. He wasn't flashy in that way. It was really just about a day-to-day, serious approach on doing his job as an elected legislator for Cayuga County and the other counties in his district."

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, who represents northern Cayuga County and served with Finch in the state Assembly, said in a statement that Finch's death "evokes a deep sense of loss for our conference and the entire state Legislature."

"Serving with Gary provided some of the most valuable lessons of my career," Barclay continued. "Knowing Gary as a friend provided some of the most valuable memories of my life. He will be missed by all who knew him."

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, a Democrat, considered Finch a good friend. He recalled that whenever he would visit the state Capitol in Albany, he would meet with Finch.

"He always did his best for Auburn and Cayuga County," Quill said. "He was really centered on our community, everyone, the city and county."

Finch's approach also helped him win over voters. In 2000, he was elected to a full two-year term with no opposition. He had challengers over the years, but he won every time.

In 2014, nearly $1 million was spent on the campaign between Finch and Democratic challenger Diane Dwire — a massive amount of money compared to Finch's other reelection campaigns. But the outcome was not close. Finch defeated Dwire by 10 percentage points.

Finch announced in 2020 that he would not seek reelection, ending his career as a state lawmaker.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it," he said. "To maintain the trust of my constituents for over 20 years means something that's difficult to even put into words."

Funeral services have not been announced. Finch is survived by his wife, Marcia, and their two children.