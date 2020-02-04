Gary Finch, longtime Auburn-area NY assemblyman, will not run for reelection

Assemblyman Gary Finch, who represented Auburn and parts of Cayuga County for more than two decades, will not run for reelection this year.

Sources with knowledge of Finch's decision told The Citizen that the Springport Republican has informed GOP leaders he won't seek another term. He was first elected in 1999.

The Citizen contacted Finch Friday and Monday for comment, but he didn't respond to messages left for him. In a statement sent to media outlets Tuesday, he explained why he decided not to run again.

"It's time," he said. "I've enjoyed every minute of it. To maintain the trust of my constituents for over 20 years means something that's difficult to even put into words."

Finch thanked his family, including his wife, Marcia, for their support. He called Marcia his "best and most trusted adviser."

A longtime Auburn-area businessman who has been active in politics, Finch was a funeral director before purchasing Brew-Finch Funeral Homes. He owned the funeral home company for more than 40 years.

In 1979, Finch was elected a village trustee in Aurora. Three years later, he was elected mayor — a position he held for eight years.