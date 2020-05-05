Gates Foundation will 'reimagine' NY education. Teachers union has ideas.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Andrew Cuomo enlisted the help of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to "reimagine" schools in New York, but the partnership is being panned by a leading teachers union and an education advocacy organization.

As the COVID-19 pandemic led to school closures across the state, Cuomo views it as an opportunity to consider changes to the education model. Because of the statewide shutdown, many teachers are using distance learning to continue classes. But some students are unable to participate because they lack access to broadband or don't have the equipment to join the sessions.

Cuomo, who announced the partnership with the Gates Foundation at his briefing Tuesday, acknowledged that New York wasn't prepared to do distance learning on such a large scale. But with several schools continuing lessons online, he thinks it's something to build on for the future.

As an example, he mentioned that there are classes in which students from different parts of the state could participate in classes with other students, including international pupils.