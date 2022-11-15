Giannettino for Auburn mayor: City councilor aims to succeed Quill

Jimmy Giannettino is proud of Auburn's progress over the years. If he is elected mayor in 2023, he hopes to build on those successes.

Giannettino is seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor. He announced his candidacy on Monday and notified city Democrats of his decision.

The 47-year-old Auburn native is in his second term as a city councilor. He has worked for nearly 25 years at MEDENT — he is an operations manager at the Auburn-based company — and is an Air Force veteran.

When he served in the Air Force, he was away from Auburn for five years. He told The Citizen he decided to come back because of his love for the city.

"It is a much different place (now)," Giannettino said. "I want to preserve that progress but I also want to build upon the progress."

Who will replace Quill as Auburn mayor? One candidate emerges, others interested The 2023 Auburn mayoral race is beginning to take shape after longtime Mayor Michael Quill announced Thursday that he would not seek a fifth f…

He was first elected to the city council in 2015 — the same year Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, who said Thursday that he will not run for reelection in 2023, won his third term. Private and public investments transformed the city over the last several years. Auburn won a $10 million state grant in New York's 2018 Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a prize that helped fund the construction of a new fire station, the State Street event plaza and Auburn Public Theater's expansion, among other projects.

As mayor, Giannettino would eye additional funds for infrastructure investments. He noted that the federal and state governments have prioritized infrastructure projects and credited city staff with applying for grants and other funding.

"We've got to continue to go after every single dollar that we can get and continue to upgrade our roads, our bridges, our water and sewer infrastructure," he said.

He wants to build on existing initiatives to improve housing and neighborhoods. One idea is to "tighten" the housing code and give city employees more resources to enforce it.

Water quality is also a priority. He highlighted the local efforts to address the effect of harmful algal blooms on Owasco Lake and how it threatens the city's drinking water supply. There are various plans in place that have been either been approved or are awaiting approval, plus voters just approved a $4.2 billion bond act that can be used to fund water infrastructure projects.

With the plans in place, he said Auburn and surrounding communities should be in a good position to get "significant funding" for protect Owasco Lake.

Auburn leaders praise Mayor Michael Quill: Service is 'his entire life' For Dia Carabajal, there are three words that come to mind when thinking of longtime Auburn Mayor Michael Quill.

"Water is number one," Giannettino said. "If we lose that lake, we lose everything."

The city faces other challenges, according to Giannettino, that he believes could undermine its progress. He singled out two problems — the mental health crisis and the opioid epidemic. He recently went on a ride-along with Auburn firefighters and police officers. A vast majority of the calls were for mental health-related matters.

He praised local agencies, including the Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, for collaborating to brainstorm ideas for addressing the rise in mental health calls.

Giannettino also thinks Auburn is in a prime position to benefit from Micron's planned manufacturing facility in neighboring Onondaga County. The memory chip company is planning to invest $100 billion over 20 years to build a chip fab in the town of Clay. It will be the largest private investment in New York state history and create 9,000 jobs.

He touted the city as a great place for future Micron employees to live.

"I think that we offer small-town living but we still have some of that city life," he said. "We got a great nightlife here — great restaurants, unprecedented live music... I believe we've got great schools. We've got a community college here. We've got affordable housing stock. We're going to be 35 miles from Micron."

It reminds Giannettino of when he was a kid and Auburn residents would take buses to the Syracuse area to work at New Venture Gear. He envisions a similar situation with Micron — that some employees will choose to live in Auburn and commute to work.

He also hopes that there will be economic benefits for existing industries in the city, such as plastics manufacturers. There have already been meetings, he said, to plan how to capitalize on Micron's presence in the region.

"That's the golden ticket we've all been waiting for," Giannettino said. "A lot of people have worked hard to land that. I really believe it's going to have such a positive impact on Auburn and Cayuga County."

Giannettino is launching his campaign now because of the new political calendar. When he first ran for city council, candidates began circulating petitions to qualify for the ballot in late spring. Now, the petitioning process begins in late February and runs through March.

So far, Giannettino is the only Democrat in the field. The Cayuga County Democratic Committee will meet in January for its designation meeting.

At least one Republican, former Auburn Mayor Tim Lattimore, has expressed interest in running for the city's top job. Lattimore was mayor from 2004 through 2007. He lost to Quill in 2007, then again in 2011, 2015 and 2019. Cayuga County Republican Chairman John Camardo did not say who may be interested in a run for mayor, but he had a few possible candidates

Giannettino said he is contacting his family and friends as he kicks off his mayoral campaign and finalizing his platform.

In a letter to Democratic committee members, he recalled his decision to run for city council in 2015. He wrote that he ran because of his belief that the city has "unlimited potential."

"I am proud of all the progress we have made, but that is not the reason I have decided to run," Giannettino said. "I recognize and understand that despite this progress, there are significant challenges that remain. These challenges are why I have decided to run for mayor."