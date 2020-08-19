Giffords PAC, gun violence prevention group, endorses Dana Balter for Congress

Balter and her opponent, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, have opposing views on guns. Katko has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association, a leading gun rights group, and has received an A-grade from the organization. He has received $25,400 from gun rights groups, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Katko wasn't present for a House vote on a bill in 2019 to expand background checks for gun purchases, but he said in a statement that he opposes the measure. He has been a proponent of red flag laws and introduced a bill shortly before the 2018 election. That legislation would've encouraged states to adopt red flag laws to receive priority for federal funding.

Balter, as she did in 2018, welcomed Giffords' support in the race against Katko.

"It is past time to address the epidemic of gun violence in our country and enact commonsense gun safety measures — a position that I know is shared by many responsible gun owners in central and western New York," Balter said. "I'm committed to championing policies that keep our young people and communities safe, and I look forward to working with the Giffords organization to achieve meaningful progress on gun safety."

