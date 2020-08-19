Giffords PAC, gun violence prevention group, endorses Dana Balter for Congress

The gun safety group founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords is supporting Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District race.
Giffords PAC endorsed Balter because of the Syracuse Democrat's stances on legislation to combat gun violence. She supports universal background checks for gun purchases, a federal assault weapons ban and prohibiting the production of armor-piercing bullets and high capacity magazines.
She opposes the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which would require states to recognize concealed carry permits issued in other states. And she supports "red flag" laws, which would provide mechanisms for taking guns away from people who could harm themselves or others.
Giffords, a Democrat who served parts of three terms in Congress, said Balter "will be a champion for lifesaving gun safety solutions in Congress."
"Dana has the strength, determination and experience we need in Congress to advance the fight against gun violence," Giffords said. "Dana's district represents the beauty and diversity of America and she has the dedication to stand up for the safety of her community."
It's the second consecutive election that Giffords PAC has endorsed Balter in the 24th district race. The group also supported her in 2018.
Balter and her opponent, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, have opposing views on guns. Katko has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association, a leading gun rights group, and has received an A-grade from the organization. He has received $25,400 from gun rights groups, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Katko wasn't present for a House vote on a bill in 2019 to expand background checks for gun purchases, but he said in a statement that he opposes the measure. He has been a proponent of red flag laws and introduced a bill shortly before the 2018 election. That legislation would've encouraged states to adopt red flag laws to receive priority for federal funding.
Balter, as she did in 2018, welcomed Giffords' support in the race against Katko.
"It is past time to address the epidemic of gun violence in our country and enact commonsense gun safety measures — a position that I know is shared by many responsible gun owners in central and western New York," Balter said. "I'm committed to championing policies that keep our young people and communities safe, and I look forward to working with the Giffords organization to achieve meaningful progress on gun safety."
