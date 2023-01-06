Gillibrand: $2.5M will boost Syracuse airport security operations

Syracuse Hancock International Airport will benefit from federal funding secured by central New York's representatives.

The airport will receive $2.5 million included in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed at the end of 2022. The funding will be used for the creation of a centralized communications system within the airport and to install a backup generator so operations can continue during power outages.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who visited the airport on Wednesday to announce the funding, said it will boost security operations at the airport.

"This investment is part of the $10.76 million in federal funding I fought to bring home to Syracuse that will improve public safety and health, create new jobs in central New York, help make transportation seamless and prepare the region to take flight," she added.

Along with Gillibrand and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, former U.S. Rep. John Katko advocated for the funding to support the project at Syracuse airport. It was one of Katko's earmark requests for the 2023 fiscal year.

In Katko's description of the project, he noted that the communications system would "enhance the airport's readiness in the event of a severe weather event, terrorist attack or other emergency."

Jason Terreri, executive director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, thanked Gillibrand and the region's congressional delegation for advocating for the funding.

"As central New York flourishes, the creation of this dedicated airport command center will help the airport continue to meet the needs of the community and support further growth," Terreri said.