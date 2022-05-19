Gillibrand authors bill to address baby formula crisis, prevent future shortages

With baby formula shortages affecting families across the country, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is proposing legislation to address the current crisis and prevent future supply problems.

Gillibrand's bill would allow the president to identify certain baby formula imports that could be sold in the United States during shortages. The baby formula must be legally sold in Canada, European Union countries, Japan and the United Kingdom.

The president would be authorized to suspend baby formula tariffs and direct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to prioritize processing baby formula products.

Gillibrand's proposal would also ensure that the Defense Production Act applies to infant formula. That last provision is significant because President Joe Biden opted to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase supplies of baby formula. Gillibrand said the decision will allow the U.S. to "ramp up domestic production of baby formula, address hoarding and prevent price gouging."

"No family in America should ever be concerned they cannot feed their babies," Gillibrand said in a statement. "Corporate greed and malfeasance have put us in this dire situation and now we must act with urgency."

The shortage began when Abbott, a leading manufacturer of baby formula, issued a recall for formula made at a plant in Michigan. The recall affected certain brands, such as Similac, Alimentum and Elecare.

With the brands removed from store shelves, baby formula has been in short supply. There have been reports indicating that approximately 40% of formula is out of stock.

While Biden's decision to invoke the Defense Production Act can help, Abbott and the Food and Drug Administration announced this week that there is an agreement that would allow the company to resume production in a couple of weeks. However, it would take several weeks before the formula reaches grocery stores.

