Gillibrand, Katko agree: NY needs federal help, bankruptcy not the answer

Two members of New York's congressional delegation agree that federal aid should be provided to state and local governments affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, and Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko told the audience during a joint virtual town hall Thursday that they support federal funding for state and local governments. Gillibrand said she wanted the assistance included in the latest coronavirus relief bill, but it was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The latest measure includes more financial help for small businesses and hospitals, but there is no aid for state and local governments facing budget deficits due to the economic shutdown.
Gillibrand spoke to mayors across New York who said they may need to layoff employees, including firefighters and police officers, because of the revenue shortfalls. She also mentioned that Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently said that education funding may need to be cut by 20% because of the state's budget situation.
"There are no other choices if there's no revenue coming in and the federal government won't give resources," she said.
Like Gillibrand, Katko supports providing federal assistance to cash-strapped states and local municipalities. But he believes that any aid to state and local governments should be proportional.
There was a provision in the last coronavirus relief bill, he explained, that allows the state to decide how much federal funding is allocated to cities with less than 500,000 people. He wants to ensure that any funding is "geographically proportional."
Katko highlighted Onondaga County and the city of Syracuse as examples of municipalities that have been adversely affected by the pandemic. With Destiny USA closed, he said, the local governments are losing millions in sales tax revenue.
"We need to get these funds to the states," he said.
What neither Gillibrand and Katko want is what McConnell proposed during a radio interview this week. McConnell told host Hugh Hewitt that any aid for state and local governments "needs to be thoroughly evaluated." He also said bankruptcy should be an option instead of having the federal government bail out the states.
Cuomo, who panned McConnell's comments during his briefing Thursday, called it a "dumb idea."
During the virtual town hall, there was bipartisan agreement that bankruptcy for states is not a solution. Katko spilt with one of his party's leaders by saying that he doesn't think bankruptcy is a good idea. Gillibrand said it's "absurd."
"No one should be offering that as a solution," she added.
