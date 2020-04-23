Gillibrand, Katko agree: NY needs federal help, bankruptcy not the answer

There was a provision in the last coronavirus relief bill, he explained, that allows the state to decide how much federal funding is allocated to cities with less than 500,000 people. He wants to ensure that any funding is "geographically proportional."

Katko highlighted Onondaga County and the city of Syracuse as examples of municipalities that have been adversely affected by the pandemic. With Destiny USA closed, he said, the local governments are losing millions in sales tax revenue.

"We need to get these funds to the states," he said.

What neither Gillibrand and Katko want is what McConnell proposed during a radio interview this week. McConnell told host Hugh Hewitt that any aid for state and local governments "needs to be thoroughly evaluated." He also said bankruptcy should be an option instead of having the federal government bail out the states.

Cuomo, who panned McConnell's comments during his briefing Thursday, called it a "dumb idea."

During the virtual town hall, there was bipartisan agreement that bankruptcy for states is not a solution. Katko spilt with one of his party's leaders by saying that he doesn't think bankruptcy is a good idea. Gillibrand said it's "absurd."

"No one should be offering that as a solution," she added.

