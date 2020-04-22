You are the owner of this article.
Gillibrand, Katko to hold joint virtual town hall on COVID-19
GOVERNMENT

Gillibrand, Katko to hold joint virtual town hall on COVID-19

FILE - U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. John Katko speak at a press conference in 2016. 

 Robert Harding

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. John Katko will headline a joint virtual town hall meeting on the coronavirus pandemic. 

The online forum is scheduled for 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 23. To RSVP, go to isurvey-us.yougov.com/refer/vwigmhCWOGlyHC

The town hall meeting is being organized by the Institute for Democratic Engagement and Accountability, a non-partisan organization. Collaborators include the Congressional Management Foundation and YouGov. 

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Katko, R-Camillus, will take questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and the federal government's response. Dr. Robert Corona, CEO of Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, will also join the conversation. 

"Now more than ever, we need to work across party lines to support families in our communities, our hospitals and health care providers, and our small businesses," Katko said in a statement. 

Members of IDEA's team will moderate the discussion. This is IDEA's first bipartisan congressional town hall meeting in New York, according to Gillibrand's office. It's part of the organization's "Connecting to Congress" project, which aims to promote engagement between constituents and their representatives. 

Katko has been holding telephone town hall meetings during the pandemic. Before the outbreak began, Gillibrand answered questions at a town hall meeting in Syracuse. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009.

