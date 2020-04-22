Gillibrand, Katko to hold joint virtual town hall on COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. John Katko will headline a joint virtual town hall meeting on the coronavirus pandemic.

The online forum is scheduled for 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 23. To RSVP, go to isurvey-us.yougov.com/refer/vwigmhCWOGlyHC.

The town hall meeting is being organized by the Institute for Democratic Engagement and Accountability, a non-partisan organization. Collaborators include the Congressional Management Foundation and YouGov.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Katko, R-Camillus, will take questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and the federal government's response. Dr. Robert Corona, CEO of Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, will also join the conversation.

"Now more than ever, we need to work across party lines to support families in our communities, our hospitals and health care providers, and our small businesses," Katko said in a statement.

Members of IDEA's team will moderate the discussion. This is IDEA's first bipartisan congressional town hall meeting in New York, according to Gillibrand's office. It's part of the organization's "Connecting to Congress" project, which aims to promote engagement between constituents and their representatives.

Katko has been holding telephone town hall meetings during the pandemic. Before the outbreak began, Gillibrand answered questions at a town hall meeting in Syracuse.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

