Gillibrand pans 'woefully inadequate' Senate GOP COVID-19 relief proposal

"The fact that this bill prioritizes blanket liability for corporations over the health and safety of working people who are keeping this country running is insulting," she said.

The GOP plan, according to Gillibrand, also lacks an extension of emergency paid leave proposals that would allow workers to stay home when they're sick or if they need to care for a family member who is ill. She also believes that the measure underfunds child care assistance. She supports a bill that would provide $50 billion. McConnell's proposal sets aside $15 billion for child care.

Gillibrand also emphasized the need for $600 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits and extending a ban on evictions through March 2021. She wants additional funding for homeowners and renters who lost their jobs or wages due to the pandemic, and more money for COVID-19 testing, telehealth services, community-based care, mental health services and substance abuse treatment.

In the next COVID-19 relief package, Gillibrand wants to ensure that there is funding to address food insecurity, including an expansion of Supplemental and Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and extending the pandemic EBT program that was created to help families affected by the health crisis.