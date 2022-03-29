Gillibrand proposes 'one-stop shop' for rural communities

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wants to make it easier for rural communities to access federal government programs.

To achieve that goal, Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has introduced the Rural Prosperity Act. The bill would create the Office of Rural Prosperity within the White House. The new office would assist communities by connecting them with more than 400 federal programs that support rural areas.

Other provisions in the bill include the creation of a rural prosperity council consisting of leaders from executive branch departments, agencies and other offices that have programs for rural areas. The purpose of the council, according to Gillibrand, is to resolve interagency disputes and address the needs of rural communities.

The Office of Rural Prosperity would also develop a strategy for rural economic development and hold public hearings on challenges facing rural areas. The bill also requires the Office of Rural Prosperity to recommend how to streamline the process for getting federal funding to rural areas and establish metrics for these programs.

Gillibrand thinks her bill would cut through red tape and help rural areas. She noted that there are more than 400 federal programs for rural communities, but they are administered by 13 departments and more than 50 offices and sub-agencies. This leads to "duplicative and ineffective bureaucracy," she said.

"We have the unique opportunity with the Rural Prosperity Act to improve how the federal government invests in rural America and fix a system that is too narrow and inflexible to meet the specific needs of rural communities," she said, adding that "this model has already proven to be successful and will help New York's rural communities thrive."

Gillibrand has bipartisan support for her bill in Congress. In the Senate, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, and Iowa's Republican U.S. senators, Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, joined her in introducing the bill.

A companion bill has been introduced in the House by six members — Democratic U.S. Reps. Cindy Axne, Angie Craig and Tom O'Halleran, and Republican U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra, Dan Newhouse and Adrian Smith.

