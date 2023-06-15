With a higher rate of suicide among farmers, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is proposing legislation that would provide assistance to those struggling with mental health.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., unveiled the National Agricultural Crisis Hotline Act on Thursday. The bill would establish a crisis hotline focused on farmers, ranchers and their families. Crisis specialists and mental health professionals who are knowledgeable about agriculture would staff the hotline.

The legislation seeks to address a major problem in the agricultural industry. The National Rural Health Association says the suicide rate among farmers is 3.5 times the rate for the general population. Suicide rates in rural areas increased by 48% between 2000 and 2018, according to Gillibrand's office.

Gillibrand, who sits on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, believes her bill would help save lives in rural areas.

"New York's farmers face tremendous stressors: Devastating storms, volatile commodity prices, debt, isolation and ever-present risk of losing their farms and their livelihoods," Gillibrand said. "We have to do more to support them."

The bill is supported by the National Rural Health Association. Alan Morgan, the group's CEO, said his organization is looking forward to working with Congress to provide mental health resources to agricultural communities.

As Gillibrand and stakeholders work to pass the bill, her office encourages farmers and other people who need support to call the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline. The Farm Aid Farmer Hotline is also an option. The hotline's number is 1-800-327-6243 and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays.