Gillibrand seeks to expand SNAP assistance to college students

Nearly 4 million college students nationwide and 290,000 in New York state would have new eligibility for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits under legislation from U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., announced the EATS Act, bicameral legislation that would expand SNAP benefit eligibility to college students at 2- and 4-year universities and some graduate students who also meet traditional SNAP income and other requirements for eligibility, a news release said.

"According to a 2019 SUNY survey, 55% of community college and 41% of 4-year college students in the SUNY system reported experiencing hunger while in school," the news release said. "Student work requirements, known as 'work for food,' exacerbate food insecurity among college students and impede student learning, health, and stability."

Three California U.S. Reps., Jimmy Gomez, Josh Harder and Jimmy Panetta, all Democrats, are leading the bill in the House of Representatives.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the release continued, students on college campuses in New York and across the country were going through high levels of food insecurity and hunger.

“College students should never have to choose between food and an education. We need to simplify eligibility for critical SNAP benefits to combat food insecurity plaguing low-income college students across New York State and the country,” Gillibrand said in the release. “This important legislation would eliminate work-for-food barriers for low-income students and ensure that nearly 4 million eligible college students can access the SNAP benefits needed to learn and thrive.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0