Gillibrand tapped to serve on Senate Intelligence Committee

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has traded one committee for another, but the new assignment will allow her to oversee the Intelligence Community.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has been appointed to the Senate Intelligence Committee. She views the new post as a complement to her role on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"I look forward to using my position on the Intelligence Committee to best represent the interests of New York, which has been the top terror target in the United States since before 9/11, and to working closely with the (New York Police Department) and NY Department of Homeland Security to keep our state safe."

In her new role, she said she will focus on protecting the country and New York from cyber-attacks, which have targeted businesses and government agencies.

With the seat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Gillibrand will no longer serve on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. She will remain on the Senate Agriculture Committee, which has allowed her to have a say in the farm bill negotiations in the past. She will also continue to be a member of the Special Committee on Aging.