Gillibrand tapped to serve on Senate Intelligence Committee
US SENATE

Gillibrand tapped to serve on Senate Intelligence Committee

Capitol Hill

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington March 10, 2020.

 Susan Walsh, Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has traded one committee for another, but the new assignment will allow her to oversee the Intelligence Community. 

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has been appointed to the Senate Intelligence Committee. She views the new post as a complement to her role on the Senate Armed Services Committee. 

"I look forward to using my position on the Intelligence Committee to best represent the interests of New York, which has been the top terror target in the United States since before 9/11, and to working closely with the (New York Police Department) and NY Department of Homeland Security to keep our state safe." 

In her new role, she said she will focus on protecting the country and New York from cyber-attacks, which have targeted businesses and government agencies. 

With the seat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Gillibrand will no longer serve on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. She will remain on the Senate Agriculture Committee, which has allowed her to have a say in the farm bill negotiations in the past. She will also continue to be a member of the Special Committee on Aging. 

Gillibrand was first appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2009. She was elected to fill the remainder of former U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton's term in 2010, and to a full six-year term in 2012. New Yorkers reelected her in 2018. 

The committee assignments were announced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, on Tuesday. Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reached an agreement on an organizing resolution, which outlines how the Senate will operate with a 50-50 split. 

Democrats hold the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaking vote. Schumer is the first New Yorker to serve as Senate majority leader. 

But an organizing resolution was necessary because of the even split. Before the agreement between McConnell and Schumer, Republicans continued to chair the committees. With the resolution in place, Democrats will take over those posts. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

