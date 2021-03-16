Gillibrand to chair Senate Agriculture subcommittee

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a longtime member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, will lead a subcommittee during this Congress.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., will chair the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems, and Food Safety and Security. The senator's priorities include reforming dairy pricing systems to ensure farmers are getting fair prices for their milk, according to a news release.

In a statement, Gillibrand pledged to be a "tireless advocate" for New York's dairy and livestock farmers.

"Dairy farmers, in particular, have historically been hurt by volatile and unfair pricing and I will use my position as chair to fight for further transparency in the industry so that farmers are able to make ends meet," she said. "I will continue working to fortify food and nutrition assistance to help those in need and ensure that our trade partners, such as Canada, comply with the agricultural provisions of our trade deals."

New York could benefit from Gillibrand's role as chair of the subcommittee. It is the fourth-largest dairy-producing state and is a leading producer of cottage cheese, sour cream and yogurt. The dairy industry is the state's largest agricultural sector, the senator noted.