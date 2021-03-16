 Skip to main content
Gillibrand to chair Senate Agriculture subcommittee
US SENATE

Gillibrand to chair Senate Agriculture subcommittee

Gillibrand

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a longtime member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, will lead a subcommittee during this Congress. 

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., will chair the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems, and Food Safety and Security. The senator's priorities include reforming dairy pricing systems to ensure farmers are getting fair prices for their milk, according to a news release. 

In a statement, Gillibrand pledged to be a "tireless advocate" for New York's dairy and livestock farmers. 

"Dairy farmers, in particular, have historically been hurt by volatile and unfair pricing and I will use my position as chair to fight for further transparency in the industry so that farmers are able to make ends meet," she said. "I will continue working to fortify food and nutrition assistance to help those in need and ensure that our trade partners, such as Canada, comply with the agricultural provisions of our trade deals."

New York could benefit from Gillibrand's role as chair of the subcommittee. It is the fourth-largest dairy-producing state and is a leading producer of cottage cheese, sour cream and yogurt. The dairy industry is the state's largest agricultural sector, the senator noted. 

Gillibrand, who left the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee to join the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier this year, has maintained her membership on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. 

When Gillibrand was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2009, she became the first New Yorker to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee in nearly 40 years. She has been a member of the committee for 12 years. 

In addition to chairing a subcommittee, Gillibrand will serve on two other agriculture subcommittees: The Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research, which oversees food and nutrition assistance and school meal programs, and the Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management and Trade, which oversees agricultural trade, crop insurance and production agriculture. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

