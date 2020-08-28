Gillibrand to feds: Enforcement of new dairy trade rules needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement contains new provisions related to the dairy industry, but U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and several of her colleagues want to ensure the rules will be enforced.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., joined a letter sent to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue urging them to monitor compliance by Canada and Mexico. The letter was signed by 25 Democratic and Republican senators.

The concerns relayed by the senators include whether Canada will comply with the USMCA's tariff rate quota rules for the dairy industry. A recent announcement by Canada suggests that there tariff rate quota administration may not comply with the terms of the trade deal.

The status of Canada's Class 6 and 7 milk pricing mechanisms are also being watched. Under the USMCA, Canada is supposed to eliminate the pricing schemes, which the U.S. dairy industry argued restricted its products. The senators told Lighthizer and Perdue that Canada must "eliminate these programs with full transparency, clearly establish prices for any new classes based on the end use of dairy products, and ensure that export surcharges for certain dairy products are implemented properly."