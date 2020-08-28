 Skip to main content
Gillibrand to feds: Enforcement of new dairy trade rules needed

Coronavirus

Union Springs dairy farmer Jon Patterson works at his farm in March.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement contains new provisions related to the dairy industry, but U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and several of her colleagues want to ensure the rules will be enforced. 

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., joined a letter sent to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue urging them to monitor compliance by Canada and Mexico. The letter was signed by 25 Democratic and Republican senators. 

The concerns relayed by the senators include whether Canada will comply with the USMCA's tariff rate quota rules for the dairy industry. A recent announcement by Canada suggests that there tariff rate quota administration may not comply with the terms of the trade deal. 

The status of Canada's Class 6 and 7 milk pricing mechanisms are also being watched. Under the USMCA, Canada is supposed to eliminate the pricing schemes, which the U.S. dairy industry argued restricted its products. The senators told Lighthizer and Perdue that Canada must "eliminate these programs with full transparency, clearly establish prices for any new classes based on the end use of dairy products, and ensure that export surcharges for certain dairy products are implemented properly." 

Regarding Mexico, the senators want to ensure that common cheese names detailed in the trade agreement are recognized. 

A similar letter was sent by House members, but it focused specifically on Canada. Despite the USMCA being ratified, members of Congress worry that Canada will somehow evade the dairy trade rules. 

Gillibrand, who is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said poor implementation of the dairy provisions could harm the industry. 

"I am calling on Secretary Purdue and USTR Ambassador Lighthizer to hold our trading partners accountable and ensure equitable practices for America's dairy farmers," Gillibrand said in a statement. "I will always fight for New York's dairy industry in the Senate, and I'll do everything in my power to make sure our dairy farmers have access to fair trade opportunities." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

