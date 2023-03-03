With questions about how to preserve Social Security for future generations, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is supporting a proposal to keep the program afloat and expand benefits.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is cosponsoring a bill reintroduced by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders that aims to keep Social Security solvent for another 75 years. It would achieve this by lifting the cap on maximum taxable earnings that are subject to the Social Security payroll tax.

This year, this cap is $160,200, meaning any income above that total will not be taxed. Gillibrand and other Democrats have criticized the cap because high-income earners don't have to pay more into the program. For example, someone who earns $160,200 a year would pay the same amount of Social Security taxes withheld as someone who earns $1 million.

"The program is funded by American taxpayers," Gillibrand told reporters Thursday. "But the truth is the wealthiest Americans don't pay their fair share. Millionaires pay a much lower percentage of their income than everybody else."

The bill would also change how cost-of-living adjustments are calculated — a reform that could increase Social Security benefits by up to $2,400 annually, according to Gillibrand.

Instead of using the standard consumer price index to determine cost-of-living adjustments, the Social Security Administration would use a CPI specifically for older Americans. Gillibrand explained that the new CPI would be based on how older individuals spend their money.

Nine Democrats, including U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, have cosponsored Sanders' bill. Gillibrand said Republicans oppose the bill because they "do not want to raise taxes, period." High-income earners would pay more in Social Security taxes if the legislation becomes law.

"This is social insurance that everybody buys into and they consider that unacceptable," Gillibrand continued. "They're not interested in fixing it in this way."

The bill is unlikely to move in the current Congress with Republicans controlling the House of Representatives. There is also a lack of urgency to address the problem because the Social Security trust fund has enough money to pay out full benefits until 2035.

But Gillibrand wants to ensure the program remains available for the nearly 3.5 million older New Yorkers who are eligible for Social Security benefits and younger people who anticipate receiving those benefits later in life.

"Retiring Americans have worked and contributed to our economy for their entire working lives," she said. "They have paid into Social Security with every paycheck and they have already done their part to support the older generations that have come before them. They deserve to retire with dignity, too."