Giuliani for Fitzpatrick: 'America's mayor' endorses in Auburn-area NY Assembly race

Two weeks before the primary election, Danny Fitzpatrick has won the support of Rudy Giuliani in the 126th Assembly District race.

Giuliani, a former New York City mayor who was in office when the 9/11 attacks occurred, endorsed Fitzpatrick because of the Republican candidate's stance on New York's bail reform laws. Fitzpatrick has pledged to advocate for the repeal of the bail reform measures if he's elected to the state Assembly.

When Fitzpatrick announced his candidacy in February, he said one of the priorities of the district is "undoing the disaster that is NYC's 'bail reform.'"

That emphasis on public safety appeals to Giuliani, whose policies have been credited with reducing the crime rate in New York City. Before he served as mayor, he was a federal prosecutor.

In a statement, Giuliani criticized the "misguided" bail reform laws that he says "let dangerous criminals back out on the street as soon as they appear in court."

"Danny Fitzpatrick will fight to reverse that trend," Giuliani added. "He is exactly the type of young Republican we need in Albany to stem the tide and fight for the law abiding citizens of the 126th Assembly District."