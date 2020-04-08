Going 'virtual' for votes: Dana Balter plans online town hall meeting

The coronavirus pandemic won't prevent Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter from participating in one of her favorite campaign activities: holding town hall meetings.

Balter, D-Syracuse, will answer questions during a "virtual" town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16. The event is free and open to the public.

Balter's campaign is asking interested voters to RSVP at forms.gle/nse7vXV7tXrDL46q8. Once you fill out the form, you will be sent a link to join the virtual town hall.

The online town hall will be hosted on Zoom, a video conferencing platform that gained popularity during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I'm looking forward to talking with people from across our district about the issues they care about most," Balter said in a statement. "The COVID-19 crisis highlights some serious challenges with our healthcare and economic systems that we need to address."

She continued, "We have to keep these important conversations going even while people are staying home to keep their families and our communities safe. The virtual town hall is a great way to do that."