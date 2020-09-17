GOP ad renews claims Dana Balter didn't pay taxes, violated law by taking campaign salary

A new ad released by the National Republican Congressional Committee pans Democratic candidate Dana Balter's support of Medicare for All and renews claims that she didn't pay taxes and violated election law by accepting a salary from her campaign.
The ad, which is airing in the Syracuse media market, repeats criticisms of Balter's stance on Medicare for All. She supports transitioning to a Medicare for All system by lowering the age of eligibility from 65 to 55, allowing all Americans to buy into the program and automatically enrolling newborns. But the main issue raised in GOP ads is how it would be funded.
Balter, D-Syracuse, has previously said that it would be paid for with a "health care tax" or by increasing the Medicare payroll tax. The NRCC ad says the plan "raises our taxes."
But the NRCC ad also makes other claims against Balter. The narrator states, "But did you know Balter was fined for not paying her taxes?"
This line of attack was used in the 2018, when Balter lost to Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko by five percentage points.
The Florida Department of Revenue issued a lien for unpaid sales and use taxes in January 2013. Balter had a business, Dana Balter Designs, the lien detailed her failure to pay $1,832.42 in sales and use taxes. The lien stated she owed $2,176.30, which includes fees, interest and penalties.
The debt was paid in full two months after the lien was issued, according to the department. Balter's campaign said she paid $111.08 — $47.29 she owed in sales and use taxes, a $50 penalty, $3.69 in interest and a $10.10 fee.
The NRCC ad continues, "And (Balter) was caught violating federal election law paying herself from her campaign."
It's true that Balter was notified of a violation in August 2019. But it is legal to accept a salary from a federal campaign. Balter's problem was that she was accepting the salary too early. Candidates are allowed to accept a campaign salary, but the payments can't commence until after the primary election filing deadline. For Balter, that meant she couldn't accept a campaign salary until April of this year.
Balter returned the salary payments to her campaign to resolve the matter. She was added to the campaign payroll in April — after the primary election filing deadline in New York.
There have been several ads released by the candidates and outside groups in the 24th Congressional District — an indication that it's a competitive contest.
With Balter, Democrats believe they have a shot to unseat Katko, who is in his third term representing the 24th district. But Republicans are also confident about Katko, who has won in a presidential election year before and was one of the few bright spots for the GOP in 2018, when Democrats won control of the House.
