GOP ad renews claims Dana Balter didn't pay taxes, violated law by taking campaign salary

A new ad released by the National Republican Congressional Committee pans Democratic candidate Dana Balter's support of Medicare for All and renews claims that she didn't pay taxes and violated election law by accepting a salary from her campaign.

The ad, which is airing in the Syracuse media market, repeats criticisms of Balter's stance on Medicare for All. She supports transitioning to a Medicare for All system by lowering the age of eligibility from 65 to 55, allowing all Americans to buy into the program and automatically enrolling newborns. But the main issue raised in GOP ads is how it would be funded.

Balter, D-Syracuse, has previously said that it would be paid for with a "health care tax" or by increasing the Medicare payroll tax. The NRCC ad says the plan "raises our taxes."

But the NRCC ad also makes other claims against Balter. The narrator states, "But did you know Balter was fined for not paying her taxes?"

This line of attack was used in the 2018, when Balter lost to Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko by five percentage points.