GOP ad takes aim at Dana Balter over Medicare for All, tax stances

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Republican Congressional Committee criticizes Democratic candidate Dana Balter's stance on Medicare for All and how it would be paid for in a new television commercial released Tuesday.

The ad is similar to one paid for by U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign. In that 30-second spot, Katko uses Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's comments about Medicare for All against Balter, who is challenging Katko in the 24th Congressional District race.

At a Democratic primary debate in December, Biden panned Medicare for All's price tag and the purported savings supporters say will be achieved if the single-payer system is implemented.

In the NRCC ad, clips from that debate are used with footage from a Balter town hall meeting in 2018. At that forum, she reiterated her support of Medicare for All and explained that it would be paid for with "a health care tax."

The ad then cuts to a "60 Minutes" interview with Biden in which he says that Medicare for All will "increase taxes on middle-class people."